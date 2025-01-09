Auctria Freebies

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Utilize these easy-to-use forms, letters, graphics, and guides to simplify your event planning and elevate your fundraising success.

Event & Auction Fundraising Mega Guide 29-pages

Guide

Event & Auction Fundraising Mega Guide 29-pages

Your all-in-one playbook to plan, run, and crush your next fundraiser! Learn how to choose your auction type, secure donations, engage bidders, and wrap up strong—all with easy, practical guidance every step of the way.

Golf Tournament Sponsor Packages & Letter Examples

Guide

Golf Tournament Sponsor Packages & Letter Examples

Attract sponsors with confidence! This guide includes sample sponsor packages, benefit ideas, and customizable letter templates to help you secure support, increase visibility, and boost revenue for your next golf fundraiser.

Raffle Ticket Template | Canva

Graphics

Raffle Ticket Template | Canva

Skip the design work and get straight to selling! These ready-made Canva templates—available as single tickets, packs of 5, and packs of 10—let you simply add your logo, adjust colors, and print. Quick, polished, and event-ready in minutes.

Procurement Letter: School Auction Template

Forms & Letters

Procurement Letter: School Auction Template

Simplify your school’s donation requests! This ready-to-edit letter template helps you ask local businesses and supporters for auction items or sponsorships while showcasing your school’s mission and fundraising goals.

Auction Timeline & Checklist With an In Person Event

Checklists & Timelines

Auction Timeline & Checklist With an In Person Event

Plan your gala or hybrid auction like a pro! This step-by-step guide covers everything from booking your venue and recruiting volunteers to promoting, running, and wrapping up your event. Stay organized and stress-free from the first bid to the final receipt!

Auction Planning Timeline: Online Auction (only)

Checklists & Timelines

Auction Planning Timeline: Online Auction (only)

Your month-by-month roadmap to a smooth, successful online auction! From early planning to post-event wrap-up, this checklist keeps your fundraising organized and on track.

Zero Waste Event Planning Guide

Guide

Zero Waste Event Planning Guide

Plan with purpose! This practical guide from Kind + Co Events shows how to create sustainable, zero-waste fundraisers through smart planning, waste diversion, signage, vendor coordination, and eco-friendly venue choices.

Post Gala Gratitude Checklist

Checklists & Timelines

Post Gala Gratitude Checklist

Your event may be over, but your most important fundraising work is just beginning. Donor gratitude is the single strongest predictor of repeat giving, long-term loyalty, and deeper mission engagement. This checklist walks you through exactly what to do after your gala to nurture donor relationships and turn one great night into year-round impact.

Golfer’s Questionnaire: Tournament Planning Tool

Guide

Golfer’s Questionnaire: Tournament Planning Tool

Plan a tournament golfers love! Use this ready-to-print survey to learn what players want—from course choices and formats to contests and pricing—so you can design a successful and engaging golf fundraiser.

Understanding Fair Market Value for Auction Items & Tickets

Guide

Understanding Fair Market Value for Auction Items & Tickets

Master the essentials of FMV compliance. This expert guide clarifies how to accurately determine and disclose fair market value for auction items and event tickets—ensuring transparency for bidders, donors, and tax reporting.

The Ultimate Guide to Matching Gifts

Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Matching Gifts

Turn one donation into two! This in-depth guide from Double the Donation explains how matching gift programs work, which companies offer them, and how nonprofits can market and manage matching gifts to maximize fundraising impact.

Admission Ticket Template | Canva

Graphics

Admission Ticket Template | Canva

Use this editable Canva template for single tickets, early-bird specials, or full tables. Customize colors, add your logo, and brand it to match your organization and event theme.

3-Touch Follow-Up Thank You Protocol

Forms & Letters

3-Touch Follow-Up Thank You Protocol

Keep the post-event momentum going! This proven three-step communication plan from Queen Bee Fundraising helps you thank donors, sponsors, and guests in ways that build lasting relationships and inspire future giving.

70-Item Venue Checklist for Galas and Special Events

Checklists & Timelines

70-Item Venue Checklist for Galas and Special Events

An essential 70-item venue checklist to ensure your fundraiser runs smoothly, helping you pick the right space and ask the right questions—courtesy of the Gala Gal.

Giving Tuesday Social Media Posts | Canva

Graphics

Giving Tuesday Social Media Posts | Canva

Stand out on Giving Tuesday! This ready-to-use Canva pack includes countdown posts, impact frames, and day-of “Donate Now” graphics to build excitement, highlight your mission, and inspire giving—all customizable with your logo and colors in minutes.

Your Nonprofit Annual Report Checklist

Guide

Your Nonprofit Annual Report Checklist

Plan a standout annual report from start to finish! This printable checklist (by Basics & More and Auctria) helps you organize your team, timeline, and content—from CEO message and financials to stories of impact and design details.

Volunteer Interest Form

Forms & Letters

Volunteer Interest Form

Keep your volunteer team strong! Discover simple ways to recruit, motivate, and retain great helpers—with a printable Volunteer Interest Form to make signups quick and easy.

Managing & Tracking Money Guide + Cash Collection Tally Form

Forms & Letters

Managing & Tracking Money Guide + Cash Collection Tally Form

Stay on top of your event finances with confidence! This guide covers best practices for budgeting, cash flow, and secure money handling—and includes a printable Cash Counting Worksheet to help you balance funds accurately at the end of the night.

Procurement Letter: General Cause Template

Forms & Letters

Procurement Letter: General Cause Template

Kickstart your donation outreach with this professional, customizable letter template. Use it to request auction item contributions or sponsorships while highlighting your mission and nonprofit impact.

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