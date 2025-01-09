Auctria Freebies

Utilize these easy-to-use forms, letters, graphics, and guides to simplify your event planning and elevate your fundraising success.
Checklists & Timelines
Plan your gala or hybrid auction like a pro! This step-by-step guide covers everything from booking your venue and recruiting volunteers to promoting, running, and wrapping up your event. Stay organized and stress-free from the first bid to the final receipt!
Checklists & Timelines
Your event may be over, but your most important fundraising work is just beginning. Donor gratitude is the single strongest predictor of repeat giving, long-term loyalty, and deeper mission engagement. This checklist walks you through exactly what to do after your gala to nurture donor relationships and turn one great night into year-round impact.
Forms & Letters
Stay on top of your event finances with confidence! This guide covers best practices for budgeting, cash flow, and secure money handling—and includes a printable Cash Counting Worksheet to help you balance funds accurately at the end of the night.