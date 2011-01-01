Communications: Email & Texting, QR Codes too!
Auctria keeps your guests informed and excited about supporting your cause. Send branded transaction emails, shareable e-tickets, and real-time text messages to keep them engaged—whether they're attending, bidding, or donating.
Email Communications
Effortless Transaction Tracking: Transaction emails are automatically sent to keep guests, ticket buyers, bidders, golfers & donors informed. From purchases to donations, they'll always be in the loop.
Text Your Way to Success
Paid plans include texting features: transactional texting for outbid notifications and payment links, Text-to-give, text-to-donate, and access codes for online bidding. Register your charity for custom texting.
Powerful E-Tickets & Ticket Portal
Simplify the ticket-buying process with our flexible e-ticket portal. Whether purchasing singles, foursomes for golf, or full tables, our system handles it all effortlessly. Easily share tickets with friends and colleagues, now, or later—perfect for table purchases and sponsorships. It's “buy now, share later” made simple. Save tickets to Apple or Google Wallet for easy access.
Personalize the transactions
Tailor your communications by adding your brand's colors, logo, and unique voice. Easily edit text to include additional important details and links that matter to your audience.
Start to Finish Communications and Data
QR codes for tickets
QR codes for mobile bidding
E-tickets
Text messaging
System communications for all transactions are ready to use, or customize them with your logo banner
Customize the system emails further with your own content
Your auction data is at your fingertips with reports
Your event website performance metrics are built into Auctria
I like that the program compiles and on-going list of donors and bidders from each auction so that each year it is easy to send information about new auctions.
Liz T., Advisor
Produces meaningful reports
Produces meaningful reports. Allows me to easily monitor my auctions, and isn't overwhelmingly complex.
Tom G Director of Advancement
I like that it has no ads
I like that it has no ads. I can fully customize our website, the admin screen has access to all the functions I'm looking to do, and I'm still discovering features that help make my job easier, like the email/communication manager.
Monica C., PTA Chair, Sleek, customizable auction software
