Uncover Insights with Auctria

100+ Report Templates
Quick access to key insights on items, donors, bidders, donations, finances, tickets, tables, sponsors, and raffles. Get the information you need fast, enabling informed decisions during your event and detailed analysis afterward.
Single Event and Multi-Event Insights
Whether you're analyzing a single event or comparing data over multiple events, Auctria's reporting tools offer the flexibility to view performance metrics across various timeframes. This helps you spot trends, track progress, and continually improve your fundraising strategies.
Filter and Focus
Drill down into specific data points using advanced filters and tags to uncover hidden trends and patterns. Advanced filtering and tagging options allow you to focus on specific aspects of your event, ensuring you have the exact data you need when you need it.
CRM Data
Nurture donor relationships by seamlessly transferring essential post-event data to your favorite CRM. Focus on capturing key information to maintain data integrity and drive future engagement.
Built-In Analytics
Track traffic on your event website with Auctria's built-in analytics, eliminating the need for Google Analytics. Gain insights into visitor behavior to optimize future events.
Unlock the Power of Your Data
Comprehensive reporting: Access over 100 customizable report templates.
Financial overview: Monitor revenue, expenses, and net income.
Real-time access: Make decisions instantly with key data at your fingertips.
Auction item performance: Analyze item popularity, pricing, and bidding activity.
Advanced filters and tags: Zero in on essential information.
CRM integration: Seamlessly transfer donor data for enhanced relationship management.
Built-In Analytics: Monitor site traffic and behavior, no Google Analytics needed.
Single and Multi-Event Analysis: Track trends and improve over time.
Optimize Fundraising: Use insights to refine strategies and boost impact.
Events made easy
Auctria has one of the best reporting functions. It is easy to find the information that you need.
Dalaney B. Development Experience Manager 2023
