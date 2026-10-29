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Auctria News

Announcements, innovations, and appearances. catch the latest from the Auctria team.

GivingTuesday & Auctria, a perfect match

Giving Tuesday is December 2nd, 2025. GT has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy. Take advantage with Auctria
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Save Hours of Research with Auctria’s Ultimate Pinterest Boards: Your Shortcut to Auction Donations

Stop Searching, Start Pinning. 500+ direct donation links are waiting on Auctria’s ultimate Pinterest boards.
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Auctria Admin App Update: Faster, Easier Event-Day Management for Apple and Android

Task-focused, on-the-go check-in and checkout tool—right in your pocket.
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Fueling Impact: Auctria and Back Black Team Up for Black Philanthropy Month

This August, Auctria is fueling impact by supporting Black-led nonprofits with tools to raise more and do more.
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Using Auctria (NEW reports) & Little Green Light's Flex Tool: Steward Donors for Long-Term Success

Turn event success into lasting support
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Auctria's Winter 2025 Release: Focused Modes & Enhancements

This release is on Focused Modes - innovative dashboard views that streamline day-of-event activities and post-event reporting, helping nonprofits stay organized and maximize impact.
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Auctria to Showcase Auction Solutions at Benefit Auctioneers Summit 2024

Auctria is a Silver Sponsor at the Benefit Auctioneers Summit.
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Auctria Updates May 2024

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Set Up Your San Diego Gives Fundraising Page in 3 Easy Steps with Auctria

Your pre-built San Diego Gives website easily track donations and shares information with donors and other supporters.
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Auctria is going to AFP ICON 2024!

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Auctria Updates January 2024

Unlock a new level of fundraising potential in 2024!
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Auctria Updates September 2023

As the fall season approaches, so do some of the most highly anticipated galas and fundraising events of the year.
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Auctria Summer Update 2020

New features & services added: mobile app updated, online bidding enhancements, improved supporter recognition & virtual live productions
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Auctria Mobile Bidding Application for Apple and Android

Mobile bidding app now is perfectly aligned to your auction and event website.
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Auctria 2020: Your NEW Event Fundraising Auction Website & Editor

Auctria has enhanced your auction & event fundraising website for 2020. New look and editing tool.
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