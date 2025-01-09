Affordable, Straight-Forward Online Auction Pricing

Explorer can purchase Assist only, not Launch add-ons.
Emerald & Diamond
Choose Emerald if your fundraiser income will be between $10K-$50K (tracked in Auctria for one year).
Choose Diamond if your fundraiser will earn over $50K (tracked in Auctria for one year).
Both Emerald & Diamond Include chat/email support, texting phone number, and an initial messages block.
Emerald & Diamond may purchase Launch or Auctria Assist.
Emerald Plan max income per year $50,000
Diamond Plan no max income per year
Any income recorded from bidders counts towards the $ limit -- winning bids, purchases or donations.
On the Explorer, if income goes over $10K it will stop accepting bids, donations and purchases. Bidders will get an error until you remove excess bids or upgrade. Keep an eye on your dashboard to be safe!
For Emerald & Diamond, if your event income goes above the $ limit, then you'll be notified and can either upgrade the account or reduce the income recorded.
Note: An upgrade does not change the expiry date, just change the license type. This does not retroactively affect any credit card fees already charged.
Yes, support is included.
All Users have access to Auctria's extensive User Guide, which includes step-by-step instructions, screenshots and videos for more complex uses. In addition, all previous webinars are available for playback.
Our Auctria community, FB Group Auction Team Talk is another resource. We welcome all auction teams to connect with each other there.
Yes, Guests can cover credit card fees. In settings you can make this optional or required.
No -- the only fees are the annual license.
If you use the optional integrated credit card processing there is small processing fee from Auctria. The credit card processor has its own fees that are direct to them.
Emerald & Diamond plans include texting feature: a dedicated phone number and up to 1,000 or 3,000 initial texts. Additional texts are available for purchase ($25.00\1,000 additional texts).
**No Performance Fees, ever!^^ We don't charge you a percentage of what your event raises; our license fee is a fixed price upfront cost. The only additional costs are associated with processing credit cards through the site and the optional texting features.
No, you do not have to be a Non Profit to utilize Auctria. Here is an overview of the core features
Auctria Launch and Auctria Assist are customer service options designed for those who want help setting up the logistics within the Auctria platform. These are great options to free up your time to work on other important details.
Tell me more about Auctria Launch
Tell me more about Auctria Assist
There is NO limit to the number of items.
The Explorer is limited to 250 Bidders, 3 Admins/ Team Members.
The Emerald is limited to 750 Bidders, 10 Admins/ Team Members.
The Diamond is limited to 1000 Bidders, 99 Admins/ Team Members.
If you plan on having more than 1000 bidders, email us for assistance.
Team members are the people (identified by an email address) that are able to sign in to the Auctria site and help run your auction. Team members can add items, bidders, bids, etc. You may call them administrators or admins for short. In the system you will give them User permission to help plan and run the event.
No -- all the credit card processing features are optional. However, to take full advantage of the streamlined features, we suggest using one of our providers: Stripe.com or Authorize.Net.
You can use other credit card services or terminals alongside our site and record the payments the same way you would cash or check payments.
Yes -- your credit card information is managed securely on our behalf by Stripe, a globally trusted payments company that has been certified a PCI Service Provider Level 1.
Each license is good for 12 months (1 year).
We will not automatically bill you for each year. Should you choose to use Auctria for the next year you will need to re-enter payment details to renew your license. Auctria does not believe in locking you in for any multi-year obligations.
You will need to purchase a renewal at the end of the license period.
If the license expires, the account will revert to an 'Explorer' license, and you'll be subject to those limits. No data will be deleted though, and you can renew at any time.
Our prices are listed in USD for all customers, with the exception of Canadians. In Canada, the same price is charged in CAD, but customers also have to pay HST.
What if I am using a different currency?
A number of currencies are supported within the platform, including USD, CAD, EUR, AUD & JPY. The $ limit will be translated into an equivalent amount in your local currency.