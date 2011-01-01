Affordable, Straight-Forward Online Auction Pricing

Explorer

If you have a smaller event and will raise under $10,000 in total for the year or just want to try things out, you can register for free and use the Explorer plan. Connect the auction to Stripe and accept payments online. Does not include chat/email support.

Explorer is enabled to purchase Assist only, not Launch or Launch Plus.

Emerald & Diamond

Choose Emerald if your fundraiser income will be between $10K-$50K (annual).

Choose Diamond if your fundraiser will earn over $50K (annual).

Both Emerald & Diamon Include chat/email support, texting phone number, and an initial messages block.

Emerald & Diamond are enabled to purchase Auctria Launch, Auctria Launch Plus or Auctria Assist.

Emerald Plan max income per year $50,000

Diamond Plan no max income per year