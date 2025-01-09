Affordable, Straight-Forward Online Auction Pricing

Explorer

If you have a smaller event and will raise under $10,000 in total for the year or just want to try things out, you can register for free and use the Explorer plan. Connect the auction to Stripe and accept payments online.

Explorer can purchase Assist only, not Launch add-ons.

Emerald & Diamond

Choose Emerald if your fundraiser income will be between $10K-$50K (tracked in Auctria for one year).

Choose Diamond if your fundraiser will earn over $50K (tracked in Auctria for one year).

Both Emerald & Diamond Include chat/email support, texting phone number, and an initial messages block.

Emerald & Diamond may purchase Launch or Auctria Assist.

Emerald Plan max income per year $50,000

Diamond Plan no max income per year