Auctria offers integrated credit card processing to enable you to easily:
Credit cards processing with Auctria is handled through either Stripe.com or Authorize.Net.
In either case your organization opens an account with one of these payment processors and transactions are processed directly through your own account, with the proceeds being deposited by the payment processor to your bank account.
Auctria does not handle the actual funds or need details of your bank account.
Stripe.com is a popular and secure payment provider used by thousands of sites across the internet.
To process credit cards you open an account at Stripe.com which is a very quick and straight forward process.
Since 1996, Authorize.Net. has been the preferred payment gateway for merchants and developers. Over 440,000 merchants trust their secure and reliable platform for accepting payments online or anywhere. Their additional services include fraud tools, recurring billing, secure data storage and a free mobile point-of-sale application. Now offering 24/7 award-winning support.
Yes. The credit card numbers you enter are always transmitted over an encrypted connection to the Stripe.com or Authorize.net servers. They handle the security requirements around card number storage and the credit card numbers are never even seen by our servers.
Auctria's processing fees depend on your license level and vary from 0.2% to 0.5% on top of the normal payment processor fees. For more details of the associated costs see credit card costs
When using Stripe, the processing of the charges and the transfer of the proceeds is handled through Stripe. we are not directly involved in the flow of funds. As part of setting your Stripe account you will need to provide them with bank account details that specify where the funds should be deposited. Stripe's policy is to transfer funds 2 business days after the charge has been made and it usually takes a day or two after that for the funds to appear in your bank account, though the initial few transfers may take a few days longer as a security measure.
When using Authorize.Net the details depend on your connected merchant account.
Yes. You can register a card against a bidder and then later process a charge against the card without reentering the number.
Yes. If you have registered credit cards against bidders then you can checkout all your bidders at once using the batch checkout feature which will charge their cards and record the payments.
If you need to refund a charge you can do that directly from Auctria. Our processing fees associated with the charge will be refunded, the processor's fees would depend on your agreement with them.
No. You must be using the web site directly to process charges, they can not be done through the offline client.
See our page on credit card readers for details on what we support.
If you can connect your existing card processor to an Authorize.Net account then you can charge cards that way.
Alternatively, you can process charges through your existing processor, and record the payments on our site the same as if the bidder had paid with cash or check (and there are no additional fees for this). But the process will not be as integrated as doing everything through one application.
Yes. Stripe.com and Authorize.Net are available in the UK in addition to the US and Canada.
There is a more detailed page in the user guide under credit card costs.
