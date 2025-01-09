Credit Card Processing

Yes. You can register a card against a bidder and then later process a charge against the card without reentering the number.
Yes. If you have registered credit cards against bidders then you can checkout all your bidders at once using the batch checkout feature which will charge their cards and record the payments.
If you need to refund a charge you can do that directly from Auctria. Our processing fees associated with the charge will be refunded, the processor's fees would depend on your agreement with them.
See our page on credit card readers for details on what we support.
If you can connect your existing card processor to an Authorize.Net account then you can charge cards that way.
Alternatively, you can process charges through your existing processor, and record the payments on our site the same as if the bidder had paid with cash or check (and there are no additional fees for this). But the process will not be as integrated as doing everything through one application.
Yes. Stripe.com and Authorize.Net are available in the UK in addition to the US and Canada.
Maybe. Please contact us for more information.
There is a more detailed page in the user guide under credit card costs.
Not at this time.