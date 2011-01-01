Credit Card Processing

When using Stripe, the processing of the charges and the transfer of the proceeds is handled through Stripe. we are not directly involved in the flow of funds. As part of setting your Stripe account you will need to provide them with bank account details that specify where the funds should be deposited. Stripe's policy is to transfer funds 2 business days after the charge has been made and it usually takes a day or two after that for the funds to appear in your bank account, though the initial few transfers may take a few days longer as a security measure.

When using Authorize.Net the details depend on your connected merchant account.