Designed for those that want to focus on the big picture and want to leave the set-up to the Auctria team.

Let us ensure your event is set up and ready to soar!

Personalized event set up starting from $450 Per event.
Optimize your event

Running an event is a lot of work, we can help make the process as smooth as possible.

  • Discovery call with Auctria specialist
  • Initial set up of your account, social media links, etc.
  • Set up of tickets and/or sponsorships
  • Event night phone support
Optimize your time

Auctria streamlines everything from the first donation to final collection, helping your team all stay organized and on the same page.

  • Initial upload of items and images
  • Email customization with your logo
  • Website creation
  • Payment processing review
What's included?

Launch

+$450Per event

Discovery Call
45-minute Zoom
  • Discuss options for event set-up
  • Website creation & walkthrough
Ongoing hands on support
Midpoint Call
15-minute Zoom
  • You direct this call and we will answer any questions you may have
Go Live/Training Call
45-minute Zoom
  • Item review
  • Training: check-in, checkout, bids

Launch Plus

+$600Per event

Discovery Call
45-minute Zoom
  • Discuss options for event set-up
  • Website creation & walkthrough
Ongoing hands on support
2 Custom Event Graphics
with 2 revisions each
Midpoint Call
15-minute Zoom
  • You direct this call and we will answer any questions you may have
Pre-Event Call
15-minute Zoom
  • Final item and website review
  • Answer any last-minute questions you have
Go Live/Training Call
45-minute Zoom
  • Item review
  • Training: check-in, checkout, bids
Post-Event Call
15-minute Zoom
  • Go over any post event questions you have to help you wrap-up the event

What Our Launch Customers Have To Say

We utilized the Auctria Launch option and would HIGHLY recommend it.

It is user friendly and intuitive. We had over 200 auction items that had to be entered and the system made it very easy to upload that information. The Customer Service is excellent. It was worth every penny.

Christy

We would thoroughly recommend this software.

We purchased the Diamond + Launch option and it was wonderful. Not only was it easy to upload item descriptions and images, the support from the team was outstanding.

Jane G.

Excellent Customer Support

Auctria launch has been a tremendous tool! It streamlines the data entry for numerous parts of auctions and Auctria's staff support is very knowledgeable quick to respond to questions.Excellent Customer Support

Lisa G.

