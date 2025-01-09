Auctria Assist

In-depth consultations and training for your team through a Zoom call
*available on any plan, for event of any size
Assistance for Non-Profit Youth Sports Organization
Assistance for Non-Profit Youth Sports Organization
The Launch assistant answered our many many questions and eased our concerns.It was fantastic. I am not a computer savvy individual, but was able to use the system with ease.
The Launch assistant answered our many many questions and eased our concerns.It was fantastic. I am not a computer savvy individual, but was able to use the system with ease.
Aimee
Aimee
We would thoroughly recommend this software.
We would thoroughly recommend this software.
We purchased the Diamond + Launch option and it was wonderful. Not only was it easy to upload item descriptions and images, the support from the team was outstanding.
We purchased the Diamond + Launch option and it was wonderful. Not only was it easy to upload item descriptions and images, the support from the team was outstanding.
Jane G.
Jane G.
Excellent Customer Support
Excellent Customer Support
Auctria launch has been a tremendous tool! It streamlines the data entry for numerous parts of auctions and Auctria's staff support is very knowledgeable quick to respond to questions.Excellent Customer Support
Auctria launch has been a tremendous tool! It streamlines the data entry for numerous parts of auctions and Auctria's staff support is very knowledgeable quick to respond to questions.Excellent Customer Support
Lisa G.
Lisa G.