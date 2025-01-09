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Auctria Assist

In-depth consultations and training for your team through a Zoom call

Assist 20

$49.95 per call
One scheduled 20-minute Zoom call
Buy Assist 20

Assist 45

$99.95 per call
One scheduled 45-minute Zoom call
Buy Assist 45

*available on any plan, for event of any size

Auctria Assist is your time, your agenda. Choose how to use your time with an Auctria expert for setup, training or consultation

  • Event website setup & customization
  • Staff & volunteer training
  • Bids, sales & donations setup
  • Go-live event review & preparation
  • Sponsorship setup
  • Golf tournament setup
  • Ticket setup & assigned seating
  • Check-in & checkout guidance
  • Open Q&A with an Auctria Specialist

What Auctria Customers Have To Say

Assistance for Non-Profit Youth Sports Organization


The Launch assistant answered our many many questions and eased our concerns.It was fantastic. I am not a computer savvy individual, but was able to use the system with ease.

Aimee

We would thoroughly recommend this software.

We purchased the Diamond + Launch option and it was wonderful. Not only was it easy to upload item descriptions and images, the support from the team was outstanding.

Jane G.

Excellent Customer Support

Auctria launch has been a tremendous tool! It streamlines the data entry for numerous parts of auctions and Auctria's staff support is very knowledgeable quick to respond to questions.Excellent Customer Support

Lisa G.

Buy Assist
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