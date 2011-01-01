Raffles and Sales
Turn excitement into income with Auctria's raffle and sales features. Create buzz, manage inventory effortlessly, and watch your fundraising goals soar.
Fixed Price Sales
Sell anything with a fixed price, such as swag, drink, and food tickets. Offering these items at set prices makes it easy for guests to make quick purchases, whether online or at the event.
Raffles
Captivate your audience with thrilling raffles. Limit the quantity for a golden ticket raffle to create a sense of urgency and drive sales.
Buy-ins
Generate pre-event revenue and control attendance with buy-in options for events like parties, dinners, or workshops.
Buy-It-Now
For instant gratification.
Convenient Payment Collection
Record sales at events and collect payments later. This streamlined process keeps transactions smooth and efficient, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall guest experience.
Attract More People and Raise More Money
Sell swag
Sell food and drink tickets
Sell specialty drink tickets
Sell wine wall/pull tickets
Sell chances to win
Sell games at golf tournaments
Raffles are a money maker!By offering different price points and selling both online and in-room, we can maximize revenue. Plus, our golden tickets sell out every time, proving their popularityBy offering different price points and selling both online and in-room, we can maximize revenue. Plus, our golden tickets sell out every time, proving their popularity
Colleen May 2024