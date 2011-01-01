Auctria

Raffles and Sales

Turn excitement into income with Auctria's raffle and sales features. Create buzz, manage inventory effortlessly, and watch your fundraising goals soar.

Image is featuring Auctria's features for: Raffles and Sales

Fixed Price Sales

Sell anything with a fixed price, such as swag, drink, and food tickets. Offering these items at set prices makes it easy for guests to make quick purchases, whether online or at the event.

Raffles

Captivate your audience with thrilling raffles. Limit the quantity for a golden ticket raffle to create a sense of urgency and drive sales.

Buy-ins

Generate pre-event revenue and control attendance with buy-in options for events like parties, dinners, or workshops.

Buy-It-Now

For instant gratification.

Convenient Payment Collection

Record sales at events and collect payments later. This streamlined process keeps transactions smooth and efficient, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall guest experience.

Attract More People and Raise More Money

  • Sell swag

  • Sell food and drink tickets

  • Sell specialty drink tickets

  • Sell wine wall/pull tickets

  • Sell chances to win

  • Sell games at golf tournaments

Raffles are a money maker!

By offering different price points and selling both online and in-room, we can maximize revenue. Plus, our golden tickets sell out every time, proving their popularity

Colleen May 2024

