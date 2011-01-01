Sponsorship
This high-value feature encourages sponsors to say, "Yes, I want to be a sponsor!" Sell sponsorships on your event website, available 24/7. Offer valuable packages including admission tickets. Showcase sponsors with prominent logos and clickable links.
Turn Sponsorships into Your Biggest Profit Center
Transform your event into a lucrative sponsorship opportunity. Auctria empowers you to attract top-tier sponsors, create compelling packages, and maximize your event's revenue potential.
Create Compelling Packages
Offer a variety of sponsorship levels and price points to accommodate different budgets. Paired with Auctria's ticket portals, it's easy to buy now and share tickets later.
Showcase Sponsor Value
Highlight the benefits of sponsoring your event, such as increased brand visibility, audience engagement, and community goodwill. Quantify the return on investment (ROI) whenever possible.
Demonstrate Sponsor ROI
Leverage Auctria's built-in website analytics to showcase the impact of sponsorships. Provide sponsors with data-driven reports on website traffic, engagement, and conversions to demonstrate the value of their investment.
Leverage Exclusive Perks
Offer unique perks and experiences to entice sponsors, such as VIP access, exclusive event invitations, and branded merchandise.
Create Urgency
Limited-quantity packages create demand and scarcity. Sold-out packages drive interest in remaining opportunities.
Sponsorships as a Revenue Stream
Maximize revenue
Attract top sponsors
Create engaging packages
Showcase sponsor value
Easy management
Prove ROI with data
Raffles are a money maker!
Colleen May 2024
