Tickets for Admission, Sponsorships for Revenue Boosting
Admission tickets for galas, golf tournaments, and any event, offering seamless ticket sales and guest management.
Versatile Ticket Sales
Tickets can be sold directly on your event website. Offer various options including individual tickets, couples tickets, full tables, and sponsored tickets to accommodate all types of attendees.
Sell Foursomes or Tournament Teams
Perfect for golf tournaments ⛳ and team events. Sell tickets in groups, such as foursomes, to streamline the teaming process.
Transferable Tickets
Allow ticket holders to transfer their tickets to others. Sponsors can purchase tables and send guest tickets to friends or colleagues. The ticket portal is convenient for sponsors and their guests, allowing them to buy now and distribute later.
Digital Wallet Integration
Tickets can be added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet for easy access and convenience. Attendees can have their tickets ready at their fingertips, reducing hassle and ensuring a smooth check-in experience.
Credit Card Fee Handling
When selling tickets you may require or ask purchasers to cover credit card fees. Do it your way.
More Ticket Options = Higher Sales = More Income
Ticket Features for a Smooth Guest Experience
NO per-ticket surcharges from Auctria
Simple set-up with Smart Event website to get up and running fast
Sell VIP tickets to maximize income
Sell and showcase sponsors
Timed ticket visibility features so you can manage early-bird or timed ticket offerings
Ask ticket buyers to cover credit card fees
Tickets are included in all Auctria licenses
Ready to accelerate your event?View Pricing
The ability to deliver an online auction, as well as sell event tickets, is second to none. It has a broad range of customization tools. The end user experience is simple and well delivered.The ability to deliver an online auction, as well as sell event tickets, is second to none. It has a broad range of customization tools. The end user experience is simple and well delivered.
Thomas H 2024
Thomas H 2024