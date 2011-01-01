Auctria

Tickets for Admission, Sponsorships for Revenue Boosting

Admission tickets for galas, golf tournaments, and any event, offering seamless ticket sales and guest management.

Versatile Ticket Sales

Tickets can be sold directly on your event website. Offer various options including individual tickets, couples tickets, full tables, and sponsored tickets to accommodate all types of attendees.

Sell Foursomes or Tournament Teams

Perfect for golf tournaments ⛳ and team events. Sell tickets in groups, such as foursomes, to streamline the teaming process.

Transferable Tickets

Allow ticket holders to transfer their tickets to others. Sponsors can purchase tables and send guest tickets to friends or colleagues. The ticket portal is convenient for sponsors and their guests, allowing them to buy now and distribute later.

Digital Wallet Integration

Tickets can be added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet for easy access and convenience. Attendees can have their tickets ready at their fingertips, reducing hassle and ensuring a smooth check-in experience.

Credit Card Fee Handling

When selling tickets you may require or ask purchasers to cover credit card fees. Do it your way.

More Ticket Options = Higher Sales = More Income

Ticket Features for a Smooth Guest Experience

  • NO per-ticket surcharges from Auctria

  • Simple set-up with Smart Event website to get up and running fast

  • Sell VIP tickets to maximize income

  • Sell and showcase sponsors

  • Timed ticket visibility features so you can manage early-bird or timed ticket offerings

  • Ask ticket buyers to cover credit card fees

  • Tickets are included in all Auctria licenses

The ability to deliver an online auction, as well as sell event tickets, is second to none. It has a broad range of customization tools. The end user experience is simple and well delivered.

Thomas H 2024

