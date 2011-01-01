Auctria Mobile Apps

Auctria

The Admin app turns your phone into a fast, easy payment device for VIP check-in and checkouts. The Bidder app offers mobile bidding with real-time alerts, boosting competition and convenience.

Admin App: Checkout from anywhere in the room

The Admin app turns your phone into a fast, easy payment device for checkouts.

Admin App: Easy Checkout

Easy search for bidder, confirm winnings, and add donation on the spot!

Admin App: Easy Check-in

Swift check-in process; scan the guests' e-ticket QR code and tap to securely save their card for a faster checkout.

Bidding App: Used by Bidders

Auctria Mobile Bidding app turns a phone into a bidding device.
When using the Auctria Mobile Bidding app, notifications pop up on the bidder's device. The sooner they realize they have been outbid, the sooner they rebid.

Bidding App: Great option for Bidders

By scanning QR codes in the mobile bidding app, bidders can quickly and easily gain access to your event, sign in with their credentials or navigate to a particular item within the event. Your event is already mobile-friendly, so using the bidding app is optional.

Mobile Apps: Two Apps for Two Functions

  • Admin App: Checkout from anywhere in the room

  • Admin app: Turn your phone into a tap-to-pay device for easy payments

  • Bidder app: Enables mobile bidding from anywhere in the room

  • Bidder App: Enables donations right from participant's device

  • Bidder App: Enables Scanning QR codes and be ready to bid

  • Bidder App: Instant notifications: Bidders can respond quickly and easily

Easy to use and functional!

Just used the new admin app for android today... it worked wonderfully! I am extremely impressed with its ease of use and functionality! Great job!

Patrick S.

