Auctria Mobile Apps
Stay mobile with our optional apps. The Admin app turns your phone into a fast, easy payment device for VIP check-in and checkouts. The Bidder app offers mobile bidding with real-time alerts, boosting competition and convenience.
Admin App: Checkout from anywhere in the room
Admin App: Easy Checkout
Easy search for bidder, confirm winnings, and add donation on the spot!
Admin App: Easy Check-in
Swift check-in process; scan the guests' e-ticket QR code and tap to securely save their card for a faster checkout.
Bidding App: Used by Bidders
Auctria Mobile Bidding app turns a phone into a bidding device. When using the Auctria Mobile Bidding app, notifications pop up on the bidder's device. The sooner they realize they have been outbid, the sooner they rebid.
Bidding App: Great option for Bidders
By scanning QR codes in the mobile bidding app, bidders can quickly and easily gain access to your event, sign in with their credentials or navigate to a particular item within the event. Your event is already mobile-friendly, so using the bidding app is optional.
Mobile Apps: Two Apps for Two Functions
Admin app: Turn your phone into a tap-to-pay device for easy payments
Bidder app: Enables mobile bidding from anywhere in the room
Bidder App: Enables donations right from participant's device
Bidder App: Enables Scanning QR codes and be ready to bid
Bidder App: Instant notifications: Bidders can respond quickly and easily
Easy to use and functional!
Easy to use and functional! Just used the new admin app for android today... it worked wonderfully! I am extremely impressed with its ease of use and functionality! Great job!
Patrick S.
