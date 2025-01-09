Comprehensive Fundraising Event Management
Auctions
Soaring Bids happen on Auctria! Simplify every aspect of your auction, from start to finish, making it the ultimate tool for your fundraising events.
Tickets
Admission tickets for galas, golf tournaments, and any event, offering seamless ticket sales and guest management.
Payments
Collect payments for all transactions. Control credit card fees by passing them on to donors or absorbing the cost. Guests can pay Apple or Google wallets or accept and record cash and checks.
Event Website
Each event is unique, and your website should match. Choose a template or customize from our core to reflect your colors and tone.
Donations & Paddle Raise
Whether on stage or online, giving is easy with Auctria. Accept, record, and process every donation effortlessly, and guide generosity with meaningful preset amounts.
Communications
Auctria includes transaction emails that you can stylize with your banner logo. E-tickets allow guests to purchase multiple tickets and send them to friends, with the option to save tickets to Apple or Google Wallet. Texting features, including outbid notices and custom messages, are available on all paid plans.
Reports & Analytics
Auctria's 100+ customizable report templates and filters provide actionable insights. Easily share data or upload to your CRM post-event. Skip Google Analytics - our built-in, easy-to-read analytics are included.
Raffles & Sales
Attract more people and raise more money with raffles and buy-ins! Sell swag, drinks, and food tickets at fixed prices. Guests can buy online or in person. Record sales at events and collect payments later.
Sponsorship
Turn sponsorships into your biggest profit center. It's easy to attract and manage sponsors, offering customizable packages and maximum exposure.
Mobile Apps
Stay mobile with our optional apps. The Admin app turns your phone into a fast and convenient event-day dashboard. The Bidder app offers mobile bidding with real-time alerts, boosting competition and convenience.
Ready to accelerate your event?
Join organizations that have raised over $1.75 Billion with AuctriaTry Auctria Now