Auctria

Easy Donations Fund Your Mission

Whether online or in-person, Auctria allows you to manage donations seamlessly. Handle requests through an online donation form, live paddle raise, or stand-alone campaigns. Capture in-room and online cash donations, manage item donations, and keep your giving opportunities open 24/7 for maximum impact.

Image is featuring Auctria's features for: Easy Donations Fund Your Mission

Seamlessly Integrate Donations

Accept online donations as part of a larger event. Set donation amounts in meaningful increments for your donors, and track progress with a thermometer. This visual aid keeps everyone informed and motivated.

Dedicated Donation Pages

Use Auctria as a stand-alone donation page for special giving days like Giving Tuesday or regional giving days. Highlight your cause and make it easy for supporters to contribute at any time.

Engaging Donor Experience

Offer donors a smooth and engaging experience. Customize donation pages to align with your event's theme and branding, ensuring a consistent look and feel. Use impactful images and videos to tell your story and inspire generosity.

Make Giving Easy with Flexible Donation Options.

  • Use donation levels that match prior levels of giving

  • Set an "open" donation field for custom donor donations

  • Use a progress tracker so donors can see total donations

  • For greater impact, add custom images next to the donation

  • For greater impact, add a short video on the donation page

  • Place donation buttons throughout the event website for easy donation

  • Add a donation section to the event website's footer to display on every page

  • For Giving Days, use a single page for quick giving

Ready to accelerate your event?

View Pricing

After using many different auction software programs I prefer Auctria hands down.

Leslie E 2024

5X More Participants

Auctria has transformed our auction. We are able to reach five times as many participants, more bidders and every year we produce more income. And we find that the option to donate if they decide not to bid is extremely lucrative.

Tookie G. , VP for Development

Auctria has so much more to offer
Discover All Features
Copyright @ 2011 - 2025 by Auctria