Easy Donations Fund Your Mission
Whether online or in-person, Auctria allows you to manage donations seamlessly. Handle requests through an online donation form, live paddle raise, or stand-alone campaigns. Capture in-room and online cash donations, manage item donations, and keep your giving opportunities open 24/7 for maximum impact.
Seamlessly Integrate Donations
Accept online donations as part of a larger event. Set donation amounts in meaningful increments for your donors, and track progress with a thermometer. This visual aid keeps everyone informed and motivated.
Dedicated Donation Pages
Use Auctria as a stand-alone donation page for special giving days like Giving Tuesday or regional giving days. Highlight your cause and make it easy for supporters to contribute at any time.
Engaging Donor Experience
Offer donors a smooth and engaging experience. Customize donation pages to align with your event's theme and branding, ensuring a consistent look and feel. Use impactful images and videos to tell your story and inspire generosity.
Make Giving Easy with Flexible Donation Options.
Use donation levels that match prior levels of giving
Set an "open" donation field for custom donor donations
Use a progress tracker so donors can see total donations
For greater impact, add custom images next to the donation
For greater impact, add a short video on the donation page
Place donation buttons throughout the event website for easy donation
Add a donation section to the event website's footer to display on every page
For Giving Days, use a single page for quick giving
After using many different auction software programs I prefer Auctria hands down.After using many different auction software programs I prefer Auctria hands down.
Leslie E 2024
5X More Participants
Tookie G. , VP for Development
