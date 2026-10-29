Raise Money

Auctria has all the features you need to run the event and auction from start to finish.
Each event has its very own website. A gallery of templates to start with. Use a themed template or start with a core template and modify from there.
Since 2011, organizations using Auctria have hosted successful fundraising events and auctions.
They have raised over $1.75 Billion.
You can too!
Set up your organization details and add a few admins to help
Add the donors and items
Connect the credit card settings
Create your own event website
Bidders, donor, ticket buyer can then register, bid, buy and donate
Bid by mobile device or paper bids sheets
Text 2-register
Donate
Record any final bid and paddle raise donations
Send out statements with a payment link
Close out and collect payments with ease
Already have Auctria license and want some more help?
Let Auctria team set up your event.
Get the Mega Guide to Auction & Event Fundraising.
28 pages of how to strategically choose, plan, run and close the event fundraiser.
Join organizations that have raised over $1.75 Billion with AuctriaTry Auctria Now