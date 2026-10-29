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Auctria is an easy to use, powerful tool to run your fundraising events

Auctria runs all types of event & auction fundraisers. From the first donation to the last receipt and all the activity & bidding in between, Auctria makes it easy!

Auctria shortlist 2024 badge on CapterraAuctria's Capterra Shortlist for Fundraising 2025Auctria is a top-rated Fundraising Software in Software Advice FrontRunners 2025Auctria is top-rated for Customer Support in Software AdviceAuctria is a category leader in GetApp's 2025 Fundraising Software rankingAuctria is a leader in Nonprofit Auction on G2
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Auctria's client list image
Auctria's client list image
Auctria's client list image
Auctria's client list image

Raise Money

Auctria has all the features you need to run the event and auction from start to finish.

  • Silent, Live, Online
  • Mobile Bidding
  • Tickets & Tables
  • Raffles
  • Paddle Raise
  • Sell & Recognize Sponsorships

Raise Awareness

Each event has its very own website. A gallery of templates to start with. Use a themed template or start with a core template and modify from there.

  • Brand the Website
  • Use Images and Video to Tell Your Story
  • Use Social Media
  • Use QR Code for Quick Access
Auctria webiste editor, dashboard and mobile apps on screen
Check visitor view

Who Uses Auctria?

Since 2011, organizations using Auctria have hosted successful fundraising events and auctions.
They have raised over $1.75 Billion.

You can too!

Education
Animal
Healthcare
Religion
Arts
Corporate
International

Plan

Plan your event with Auctria

  • Set up your organization details and add a few admins to help

  • Add the donors and items

  • Connect the credit card settings

  • Create your own event website

Run

<b>Run</b> your event with Auctria

  • Bidders, donor, ticket buyer can then register, bid, buy and donate

  • Bid by mobile device or paper bids sheets

  • Text 2-register

  • Donate

Close

Close</b> your event with Auctria

  • Record any final bid and paddle raise donations

  • Send out statements with a payment link

  • Close out and collect payments with ease

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We've got you covered

Launch

Already have Auctria license and want some more help?
Let Auctria team set up your event.

Learn more

Want to learn more about auction and event fundraising?

Get the Mega Guide to Auction & Event Fundraising.
28 pages of how to strategically choose, plan, run and close the event fundraiser.

Download Mega Guide
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Latest from Auctria

Fundraising Articles

The Magic of a Paddle Raise, Your Most Profitable Moment

Learn how a well-run Paddle Raise turns shared purpose into one of your event’s most powerful giving moments.
13 Oct 2026 by Auctria
Read more
Fundraising Articles

How to Keep Event Attendees Engaged and Giving After Your Fundraiser

A successful fundraiser is just the beginning. Learn how thoughtful follow-up can turn event attendees into engaged, long-term supporters of your mission.
2 Sep 2026 by Auctria
Read more
Spotlight

Mission Focused Fundraising: How SR3 Raised 268% of Their Goal

SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, & Research (SR3) turned its fifth anniversary into a celebration of its mission and future. How did the Big Blue Bash bring supporters into the story and inspire such remarkable results?
25 Sep 2026 by Auctria
Read more
See All Blog Posts

Ready to accelerate your event?

Join organizations that have raised over $1.75 Billion with Auctria

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