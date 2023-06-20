Auctria

Auctria is an easy to use, powerful tool to run your fundraising events

Auctria runs all types of event & auction fundraisers. From the first donation to the last receipt and all the activity & bidding in between, Auctria makes it easy!

Raise Money

Auctria has all the features you need to run the event and auction from start to finish.

  • Silent, Live, Online
  • Mobile Bidding
  • Tickets & Tables
  • Raffles
  • Sell & Recognize Sponsorships

Raise Awareness

Each event has its very own website. A gallery of templates to start with. Use a themed template or start with a core template and modify from there.

  • Brand the Website
  • Use Images and Video to Tell Your Story
  • Use Social Media
  • Use QR Code for Quick Access
Auctria webiste editor, dashboard and mobile apps on screen
Who Uses Auctria?

Since 2011 over 50K auction and event fundraisers have run on Auctria platform.
They have raised over $500 Million.
You can too!

Education
Animal
Healthcare
Religion
Arts
Corporate
International

Plan

Plan your event with Auctria

  • Set up your organization details and add a few admins to help

  • Add the donors and items

  • Connect the credit card settings

  • Create your own event website

Run

<b>Run</b> your event with Auctria

  • Bidders, donor, ticket buyer can then register, bid, buy and donate

  • Bid by mobile device or paper bids sheets

  • Text 2-register

  • Donate

Close

Close</b> your event with Auctria

  • Record any final bid and paddle raise donations

  • Send out statements with a payment link

  • Close out any collect payments with ease

We've got you covered

Launch

Already have Auctria license and want some more help?
Let Auctria team set up your event.

Want to learn more about auction and event fundraising?

Get the Mega Guide to Auction & Event Fundraising.
28 pages of how to strategically choose, plan, run and close the event fundraiser.

