Easy Texting for Fundraising with Auctria

Texting is a great fundraising tool! Mobile devices can either be found in-hand or close by at all times. Giving campaigns that include text-2-give provide a quick and low-friction way for supporters to contribute.

Auctria makes text-2-give easy and affordable. Use during an event and can continue with this functionality year-round.

The best part is the fees are no different with text-2-give donations as they would be for any bidding, donation or for-sale activity within the Auctria platform.