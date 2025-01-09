Easy Texting for Fundraising with Auctria

Stay Connected, Boost Giving.
Texting keeps your bidders informed, inspired, and ready to give.
Texting is a great fundraising tool! Mobile devices can either be found in-hand or close by at all times. Giving campaigns that include text-2-give provide a quick and low-friction way for supporters to contribute.
Auctria makes text-2-give easy and affordable. Use during an event and can continue with this functionality year-round.
The best part is the fees are no different with text-2-give donations as they would be for any bidding, donation or for-sale activity within the Auctria platform.
Use as stand alone text-2-give or in conjunction with an event. No need for a separate vendor for text-2-give services.
All your bidders are already interacting with your organization during an event fundraiser. Texting is another pathway to raise more money for your cause.