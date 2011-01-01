Auctria

Payment Collections and Donations

Simplify payments for donors, bidders, admin staff, and keep the treasurer happy too. Auctria's integrated payment processors are Stripe.com and Authorize.net, they are both non-profit friendly with discounted rates.

Payment processing is both fast and direct to you when using Stripe.com or Authorize.net. No more scrambling for cash or crossed fingers hoping everyone pays up. Now you can focus on the exciting part: bidding wars and happy donors!

Accept Payments with Ease

Seamless payment processing is a game-changer. Payments are fast and direct when using an integrated credit card processor. Focus on the excitement—bidding wars and happy donors!

Smooth Guest Experience

Guests can securely save cards for easy checkout. Admins can collect card information at check-in, ensuring a hassle-free payment process. Check-in with cards means fast checkout later.

Mobile Wallet Payments

Guests can pay directly from their phones using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Comprehensive Payment Tracking

Manually record offline cash, check, and credit card payments in Auctria to keep your records updated. Support for readers and swipers adds convenience, while sales tax tracking ensures accuracy.

More Payment Options

Auctria's Admin app makes you mobile. Enjoy contactless payments with iPhone Tap-to-Pay or through the dashboard. Close out payments from anywhere in the room or batch checkout any payments due with cards on file.

Clear Payment Communication

Automatically send statement messages with payment links to guests, ensuring clear communication and prompt payments.

Integrated Payment Gateways

Accept payments effortlessly with Stripe and Authorize.Net integration. Control credit card fees by passing them on to donors or absorbing the cost.

Streamlined Yet Flexible Payments and Collections

  • Make credit card fees required upon checkout

  • Make credit card fees optional upon checkout

  • Absorb credit card fees without bothering the donor

  • Auctria's admin app turns your phone into a Tap-to-Pay terminal

  • Accept cash and checks and record the transactions

  • Hardware and swipers available for purchase via third-party

  • Integrated with Stripe and Authorize.net

It's very efficient and quite powerful

Overall it's one of best pieces of software I've ever used. Customer service is outstanding.

Greg W. - Committee Chair

