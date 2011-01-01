Payment Collections and Donations
Simplify payments for donors, bidders, admin staff, and keep the treasurer happy too. Auctria's integrated payment processors are Stripe.com and Authorize.net, they are both non-profit friendly with discounted rates.
Auctria's seamless payment processing is a game-changer.
Payment processing is both fast and direct to you when using Stripe.com or Authorize.net. No more scrambling for cash or crossed fingers hoping everyone pays up. Now you can focus on the exciting part: bidding wars and happy donors!
Accept Payments with Ease
Seamless payment processing is a game-changer. Payments are fast and direct when using an integrated credit card processor. Focus on the excitement—bidding wars and happy donors!
Smooth Guest Experience
Guests can securely save cards for easy checkout. Admins can collect card information at check-in, ensuring a hassle-free payment process. Check-in with cards means fast checkout later.
Mobile Wallet Payments
Guests can pay directly from their phones using Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Comprehensive Payment Tracking
Manually record offline cash, check, and credit card payments in Auctria to keep your records updated. Support for readers and swipers adds convenience, while sales tax tracking ensures accuracy.
More Payment Options
Auctria's Admin app makes you mobile. Enjoy contactless payments with iPhone Tap-to-Pay or through the dashboard. Close out payments from anywhere in the room or batch checkout any payments due with cards on file.
Clear Payment Communication
Automatically send statement messages with payment links to guests, ensuring clear communication and prompt payments.
Integrated Payment Gateways
Accept payments effortlessly with Stripe and Authorize.Net integration. Control credit card fees by passing them on to donors or absorbing the cost.
Streamlined Yet Flexible Payments and Collections
Make credit card fees required upon checkout
Make credit card fees optional upon checkout
Absorb credit card fees without bothering the donor
Auctria's admin app turns your phone into a Tap-to-Pay terminal
Accept cash and checks and record the transactions
Hardware and swipers available for purchase via third-party
Integrated with Stripe and Authorize.net
It's very efficient and quite powerful
It's very efficient and quite powerfulOverall it's one of best pieces of software I've ever used. Customer service is outstanding.
Greg W. - Committee Chair
Greg W. - Committee Chair