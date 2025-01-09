Real Impact, Real Solutions: The Auctria Story of Simple and Affordable Fundraising

Auctria was built to solve a real fundraising challenge: running an event without getting lost in spreadsheets, paper bid sheets, and scattered details.



It all started with a school fundraiser that had outgrown pen and paper. Managing donations, bidders, and payments became overwhelming, and existing software was either too expensive and too complicated.



Our founder, and Chief Software Engineer, developed the first version of the software to fix this. The result? Auctria. Powerful, easy to use, and affordable for all types of fundraisers.



Since 2011, our team has grown Auctria into a premier event fundraising platform designed to be easy to use, while remaining intentionally affordable for all types of fundraisers. Auctria has helped organizations of every size, from small community groups to large-scale galas, raise over $1,750,000,000 and counting. Auctria continues to evolve based on real user feedback, ensuring that fundraising teams have the best tools to run seamless events and maximize their impact.



