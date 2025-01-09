Auctria empowers nonprofits of all sizes with affordable, easy to use, powerful auction and event fundraising tools supported with exceptional customer service.
Equip every nonprofit with powerful fundraising technology allowing them to focus on creating lasting impact in their communities.
Auctria was built to solve a real fundraising challenge: running an event without getting lost in spreadsheets, paper bid sheets, and scattered details.
It all started with a school fundraiser that had outgrown pen and paper. Managing donations, bidders, and payments became overwhelming, and existing software was either too expensive and too complicated.
Our founder, and Chief Software Engineer, developed the first version of the software to fix this. The result? Auctria. Powerful, easy to use, and affordable for all types of fundraisers.
Since 2011, our team has grown Auctria into a premier event fundraising platform designed to be easy to use, while remaining intentionally affordable for all types of fundraisers. Auctria has helped organizations of every size, from small community groups to large-scale galas, raise over $1,750,000,000 and counting. Auctria continues to evolve based on real user feedback, ensuring that fundraising teams have the best tools to run seamless events and maximize their impact.
Auctria isn't just a platform, it's a team of people dedicated to one mission: helping nonprofits succeed.
Behind Auctria's powerful platform is a team dedicated to one mission: helping nonprofits succeed. Our developers are constantly innovating, transforming ideas into features that make fundraising easier. Our support specialists are ready with answers when you need them, guiding you through best practices to ensure your event's success.
Beyond technology and support, we are committed to education, curating webinars with thought leaders, developing user guides, and creating resources that help fundraisers maximize their impact. We actively listen to our users, shaping Auctria's future based on real nonprofit needs.
And it doesn't stop at work. Many of us volunteer, support causes close to our hearts, and stay deeply connected to the fundraising community.