Our Story, Our Value

Auctria is dedicated to providing affordable tools to help groups of any size run successful fundraising auctions.



Auctria was born out of the need to handle an annual school auction that had grown too big to be shuffling pieces of paper or Excel files around. A solution was needed to keep track of the details, and help ensure an efficient and smooth fundraising event. Cost was a factor, so we needed something that didn't cost an arm and a leg.



Since 2011 we have enabled auctions from the very small to ones that raised well over $250K and continue to add new features in response to user feedback. If there is something you'd like to see please let us know.



At the start of 2016, Auctria was rebranded from our original site Charity Auction Organizer as part of an ongoing evolution of the product.



2017 saw the launch of the next generation of the product with a completely revamped administration interface and additional features around online ticket sales and event management.





We believe that easy to use but powerful flexible tools should be available to all groups to meet and exceed their auction fundraising goals. Auctria is a user-friendly, practical website for running silent, live, or online fundraising auctions.