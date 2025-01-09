Auctria Advantage

Our mission is to empower every fundraising team with transparent pricing, ethical technology, and powerful event tools that put your mission—not the platform—at the center.
Some platforms only allow 501(c)(3) charities to sign up — leaving schools, booster clubs, faith groups, and community organizations out in the cold. Others make you jump through hoops to “prove” your nonprofit status before you can even get started.
Auctria is for every cause that’s raising funds for good. Whether you’re a registered charity, a school PTO, a sports team, or a community group, you can sign up and start fundraising right away. No extra paperwork — just powerful tools to help you reach your goals.
Some fundraising platforms now offer “high-yield” options that hold your donor funds and pay out small returns. They are not banks, not FDIC insured, and they benefit most while your money sits in their accounts. Those funds were given to feed, educate, and strengthen your community, not to earn someone else a profit.
With Auctria, your money goes directly to your secure payment processor. Your funds are yours, never held, never pooled, never repurposed. Your donor dollars get to work right away, helping your programs, your people, and your purpose thrive.
With many platforms, donor funds first go into the platform’s own bank accounts — especially those owned by payment processors. You have to request a payout, wait for disbursement, and sometimes pay extra fees. During that time, the platform may even earn interest or profit from your donors’ transactions.
Auctria never touches your money. We only send tokenized data so your secure payment processor — Stripe or Authorize.net — who process the payment. We only deal with safe tokenized data, your secure payment processor (Stripe or Authorize.net) processes the payment and handles the funds through your account with them. Auctria never touches the funds. Your money is your money from the moment your donor gives.
Some platforms route donations through their own bank accounts, forcing you to wait for payouts — and even earning interest on your donors’ money while it sits there. That might work for investors, but it doesn’t help the people or causes you serve.
Auctria sends funds directly to your Stripe or Authorize.net account, we never touch your money. There are no payout delays, no hidden holds, no profit made from donor dollars. Your funds are available right away so you can do what you do best: help the people and causes that need you most.
Every dollar you raise should be put to work: feeding families, funding programs, building community. Charities may save strategically for budgets or campaigns, but waiting for your own funds to be released slows down your impact and creates cash-flow stress.
Other platform logos show their on every page, or “powered by” messages in the footer, even donor upsells at checkout that promote their brand instead of yours. Some even encourage you to share affiliate codes, turning your event into a marketing channel for the platform.
With Auctria, your event website is 100% yours. No Auctria logos. No affiliate pushes. No donor upsells. Even on our free Explorer plan, your mission stays front and center. Every page, every email, every message carries your branding so donors stay focused on why they’re giving, not who built the software.
Work that requires help from your IT tech team. Design that never really matches your brand.
With Auctria, every event gets its own dedicated event website — no coding required. Keep your main organization website completely intact, and use your event site as a creative canvas. Auctria gives you an event specific website with to have fun with a theme, branding, and make it shine + streamlined for tickets, auctions, sponsorships and donations.
Many of these “all-in-one” platforms are really CRMs with auctions and events bolted on. Their goal is to pull you into their database and keep you there — not to give you best-in-class auction tools. The result? Limited functionality, clunky workarounds, and extra admin work just to run a smooth event.
Auctria is full-function event and auction software — not a CRM, not a form builder. Auctria never holds your data captive. Easy export of reports to do as you wish, upload to a CRM, share with you finance team for accounting purposes.
Every feature is designed to make event planning easier and guest participation seamless. And we don’t just make the software — we use it. Many of us here at Auctria volunteer in our own communities, running auctions and fundraisers powered by Auctria, so we know firsthand what makes events successful.
On many platforms, tickets and sponsorships don’t automatically create guest profiles or assign seats. Event admins have to manually match guests to tables, creating confusion and extra work. Even worse, guests often can’t save their credit cards when buying tickets — so they have to dig out their wallet again at check-in or during the paddle raise.
With Auctria, ticket buyers create an account as part of registration — so their profile, tickets, and sponsorships are automatically assigned. You can even allow sponsors to create tables right when they purchase. Guests can save their card on file, making check-in and auction night a breeze. The result: fewer admin headaches, shorter lines, and happier guests who can focus on giving.
With many platforms, “affordable” hides behind a bot and a sales call. Prices jump based on contacts, events, or revenue — and the final number often lands in the thousands, sometimes with auto-renewing multi-year contracts.
Pricing is often much higer with credit card fees. Many are have a heavy upsell based on the features you want, or the number of events you run — so you don’t actually know what you’ll pay until you’re already in deep. And when you finally get the quote, it’s often in the thousands of dollars a year, sometimes with multi-year contracts that auto-renew.
Auctria’s pricing is posted right on our website — simple, clear, and predictable and no multi-year contracts. No hidden tiers, no mystery pricing, no contracts. See all the details on our pricing page so there are no surprises for you or your donors.
“Free” usually means someone is paying, and it’s often your donors. Many platforms rely on tipping models, where donors are prompted to add 10–15% to their gift to keep the platform running.
Some organizations don’t even see how much their donors contributed in tips, and the process can feel like donor guilt. Many hold your funds before releasing them — leaving you with delays and surprise costs.
Auctria believes that both nonprofits and donors deserve transparency. Our Explorer plan is free to use. Published and easy to ready right on our website. No surprise charges, no hidden platform cut, and absolutely no guilt-based tipping.
If you want to use the integrated credit card on the platform there is a small integration fee + the credit card fee, all clearly posted on the pricing page.
Better yet, you have full control over the credit card fee experience: absorb it, make it optional for donors to cover, or require it — whatever best matches your organization’s values. Your donors see exactly what they’re giving, and you see exactly what you’re keeping.
Many platforms lock away your data the moment your subscription ends — and some even make you pay extra to download your own reports or donor lists. That means your event history, donor information, and year-over-year performance data are out of reach unless you keep paying.
We don’t gatekeep your data. If you had a higher-tier plan that expired, you retain unlimited access to all data about your previous events — even if you don’t renew. Everything stays viewable and downloadable, so you can reference your history, thank donors, and plan your next event with confidence. Because it’s your event, your donors, and your data- always.
Many platforms require you to stay tethered to a laptop or rent expensive proprietary card readers to process payments. Some don’t offer a true mobile admin experience at all — leaving you running back and forth to the check-in desk whenever something needs to be fixed during the event.
Auctria gives you full control wherever you are. Our free mobile admin app lets you check in guests, update tables, process payments, and even tap to card-on-file — all from your phone or tablet. Prefer to work from a laptop? No problem — you choose how you manage your event. This freedom keeps you on the floor where your donors are, solving problems and engaging supporters in real time.
With many platforms, “easy” means booking a call with a sales rep, sitting through a scripted demo, getting “qualified,” and waiting for approval before you can even touch the software. This slows down planning and can feel like a pushy sales funnel, not a helpful onboarding process.
Get instant access to Auctria Choose the plan that’s right for you and start building your event immediately. Add teammates as Users so everyone can work together from day one, no sales rep required.
With many competitors, a “demo” really means:
If you pass, then you get to sitting through a sales presentation, not actually using the platform. If you get hands-on access at all, it’s usually a short, time-limited trial with limited features, making it hard to explore the guest experience or test real scenarios.
Auctria gives you full, unlimited access to explore the platform right away and you can invite your entire fundraising team or committee to try it too.
No expiring trial clock, no locked features, no guessing. Just a real, working platform you can explore as a group before you commit.