Auctria Advantage

Auctria sends funds directly to your Stripe or Authorize.net account, we never touch your money. There are no payout delays, no hidden holds, no profit made from donor dollars. Your funds are available right away so you can do what you do best: help the people and causes that need you most.

Every dollar you raise should be put to work: feeding families, funding programs, building community. Charities may save strategically for budgets or campaigns, but waiting for your own funds to be released slows down your impact and creates cash-flow stress.