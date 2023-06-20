Auctria Webinars

Auctria

Auctria regularly presents webinars both on using the site and more general fundraising topics. We also have scheduled live webinar style demos with the opportunity for Q&A.

Upcoming Free Webinars

[External Panel]Supporting the Classroom: Fundraising for Schools

Coming up on Thu, Aug 3rd, 2023 4:00 PM

Tuesday Tips with Rundles & Associates

Coming up on Tue, Aug 15th, 2023 7:54 PM

Tuesday Tips with Auctria is showcasing Rundles and Associates

Tuesday Tips with Kilbreath Events

Coming up on Tue, Aug 22nd, 2023 6:00 PM

3 big tips to maximize your income and run everything smoothly at the next event fundraiser.

The Storyteller's Guide to Event Excellence From Start to Finish

Coming up on Wed, Aug 30th, 2023 5:00 PM

Fundraising event season is upon us, and it’s likely that your organization is considering sharing an impact story during your event to help drive donations.

Make Your Event Stand Out from the Crowd

Coming up on Wed, Sep 13th, 2023 5:00 PM

3 Event teams That Shine Bright in the Crowd

Tuesday Tips with Life Event Staffing

Coming up on Tue, Sep 19th, 2023 6:00 PM

If you need on site staffing, Life Event may be a good choice

Unlock the Power of Giving Tuesday by Using Your Core Number to Boost Donations

Coming up on Wed, Oct 4th, 2023 6:00 PM

(p.s. Use your core number for you auction and event fundraisers all year long!)

