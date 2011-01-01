Create a Unique Digital Experience
No cookie-cutter event websites here! Every event on Auctria looks unique because each organization is different. Showcase your branding with your colors, images, and videos.
Customizable Templates
Each event is unique, and your website should reflect that. Choose a template or customize from our core options to match your style, colors, and tone.
Throughout the Event's Lifecycle
Use your event website throughout the life of the event fundraiser.
Start by selling sponsorships, soliciting auction donations, and selling admission tickets.
Then, preview live auction items and open online mobile bidding to keep the excitement going.
Unique Websites = Stronger Branding = Successful Fundraisers
Your Event, Perfectly Presented
To see a listing of current and future events look no further than the Public Events Page
Unique Design: Reflect your organization's branding — no cookie-cutter websites.
Stylize Your Site: Start with a theme or core template, then add your style, colors, and tone.
Full Event Lifecycle: From sponsorships to ticket sales, use your website every step of the way.
Drive Engagement: Preview live auction items and enable online bidding to keep excitement high.
Boost Branding: A unique site strengthens branding and supports successful fundraising.
Ready to accelerate your event?View Pricing
Auctria is the most affordable
Auctria is the most affordableMost robust, easiest to use option out there. I was extremely surprised to find that the website editor had so many display options, so we were able to make the pages exactly the way we wanted. Customer service was also very helpful and available for questions.Most robust, easiest to use option out there. I was extremely surprised to find that the website editor had so many display options, so we were able to make the pages exactly the way we wanted. Customer service was also very helpful and available for questions.
Christy E., Tech Manager
Christy E., Tech Manager