Giving Tuesday Donation Page Set Up on Auctria: 3 Steps + 3 Hot Tips

Giving Tuesday set up is EASY with Auctria (10 minutes)

The first part of this webinar will show you how to set-up your donation page using Auctria.

It is literally three steps to use Auctria's Giving Tuesday auto-create button.

Stay a bit longer for the Giving Tuesday tips and strategy part of the webinar. (15 minutes)

Sharing the best tips from Giving Tuesday experts and coaches including:

Communication strategy: tell, tell, ask

Ambassador influence, gain harness and enjoy the hard work later that is put in NOW

Strengthen donor relationships beyond Giving Tuesday by using engaging follow-up communications and storytelling

Open Q+A