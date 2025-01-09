Giving Tuesday Donation Page Set Up on Auctria: 3 Steps + 3 Hot Tips

Giving Tuesday set up is EASY with Auctria (10 minutes)
The first part of this webinar will show you how to set-up your donation page using Auctria.
It is literally three steps to use Auctria's Giving Tuesday auto-create button.
Stay a bit longer for the Giving Tuesday tips and strategy part of the webinar. (15 minutes)
Sharing the best tips from Giving Tuesday experts and coaches including:
Open Q+A
Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for auctions and events raising over one billion dollars.
“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”
Auctria Marketing team.