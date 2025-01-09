[external workshop] From Check-In to Check-Out: No Lines, More Fundraising

Long lines, technical glitches, and frantic registration desks can derail an event before it even gets off the ground. When donors spend their evening waiting in line instead of mingling, bidding, and connecting with your cause, potential giving is left on the table.

In this practical, high-impact session, fundraising event veterans Laurie Hochman and Jordan Johnson share an integrated approach to technology and professional staffing designed to eliminate guest friction from start to finish. Drawing on insights from supporting thousands of galas, golf tournaments, auctions, and community fundraisers, they break down where event operations routinely fail and how targeted, proven adjustments can transform the entire attendee journey.

You’ll discover a practical framework to Plan, Run, and Close your next major event with zero bottlenecks, lower operational stress, and maximum donor generosity:

Plan: Align your guest communications, volunteer assignments, seating data, software setup, and pre-authorized card collection well before doors open.

Run: Keep attendees flowing seamlessly with strategic greeters, expedited digital check-in, trained spotters, and background tech that runs quietly and reliably.

Close: Eliminate the end-of-night checkout bottleneck with real-time digital statements, effortless pay-from-seat options, and automated receipt delivery.

The objective is never just moving people through a door faster, it is unlocking human capacity. By letting smart tech and dedicated event staff handle the heavy operational lifting, your core team and board can step away from logistics and step into the room to do what matters most: cultivate relationships, tell your story, and raise vital funds.

Presenters:

Laurie Hochman, Auctria

Jordan Johnson, GOAT Events