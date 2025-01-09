Budget Smarter: From Planning to Implementation

During this presentation, participants will get best practices in budgeting - from timelines to implementation.
They will leave with a better understanding of when they should start the budgeting process as well as tips for improving staff and board buy-in.
Participants will:
Chyla Graham is a certified public accountant with over ten years of experience helping nonprofit organizations realign and thrive. Chyla’s work as an Audit Manager at a religious organization helped her see how important it is to synchronize an organization’s spending and its mission. She honed her teaching abilities there, training her staff in financial literacy and accounting principles.
CNRG Accounting Advisory empowers more nonprofit organizations. To date, she has secured over $2 million in funding for several organizations and
helped many more streamline to better serve their communities.
Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for auctions and events raising over one billion dollars.
“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”