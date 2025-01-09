Auctria
Menu

Budget Smarter: From Planning to Implementation

Wed, Dec 9th, 2026 7:00 PM (UTC)
Budgets that get staff and board alignment.

During this presentation, participants will get best practices in budgeting - from timelines to implementation.

They will leave with a better understanding of when they should start the budgeting process as well as tips for improving staff and board buy-in.

Participants will:

  • Leave with a timeline for budget that is specific to their organization.
  • Learn how to connect with staff on building the budget without them playing with formulas.
  • Understand what to keep the board focused on during the budget approval process.
  • Understand what comes after approving the budget.
Register now for Wed, Dec 9th
Chyla Graham

Chyla Graham is a certified public accountant with over ten years of experience helping nonprofit organizations realign and thrive. Chyla’s work as an Audit Manager at a religious organization helped her see how important it is to synchronize an organization’s spending and its mission. She honed her teaching abilities there, training her staff in financial literacy and accounting principles.

CNRG Accounting Advisory empowers more nonprofit organizations. To date, she has secured over $2 million in funding for several organizations and
helped many more streamline to better serve their communities.

Laurie Hochman

Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for auctions and events raising over one billion dollars.

“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”

Copyright @ 2011 - 2026 by Auctria