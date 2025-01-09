We are committed to protecting your privacy. This SMS Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, and protect your information specifically when you sign up to receive text messages (SMS) from us.

This policy applies only to information collected through our SMS/text messaging program.

1. Information We Collect

We collect personal information directly from you when you sign up to receive text messages (SMS) from us, including:

Your mobile phone number

Your explicit consent to receive SMS communications

2. How We Use Your Information (SMS Program)

We use your phone number and SMS opt-in information solely to:

Send you text message updates about our programs, events, or campaigns

Share reminders, alerts, or time-sensitive information related to our nonprofit mission

Send acknowledgments or follow-ups related to your engagement (e.g., bid notifications, ticket statements)

Ensure the effectiveness of our SMS communication efforts

Comply with legal or regulatory requirements related to SMS communications

We do not use your mobile number for promotional purposes unrelated to our mission, and we never sell or share your phone number with third parties for marketing

3. SMS/Text Messaging (10DLC Compliance)

When you provide your phone number and opt in to receive text messages from our organization, you consent to receive recurring SMS communications related to our mission, programs, and events.

Message frequency may vary.

Message and data rates may apply.

Reply STOP to opt out at any time.

For help please contact us

Consent to receive SMS messages is not required as a condition for donating or engaging with our services.

We do not sell, rent, or share your mobile number with third parties or affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes.

4. How We Share Your Information

We respect your privacy and never sell or rent your personal information.

We may share your data only with:

Service providers who help us operate our services (e.g., email platforms, SMS providers, donation processors)

Law enforcement or government agencies if legally required to do so

In case of organizational restructuring (e.g., merger or acquisition), where data transfer may be necessary

All partners are required to protect your data and use it solely for the services they provide to us.

5. Your Choices

You have the right to:

Opt out of receiving SMS messages at any time

Request access to the personal information we have about you

Request that we correct or delete your information, unless retention is required by law

To opt out of marketing messages:

Reply "STOP" to any SMS

Or contact us

6. Data Retention

We retain your mobile phone number and SMS opt-in information for as long as needed to support our ongoing nonprofit communications, such as future fundraising campaigns, event outreach, or program updates.

Your phone number may also be securely stored in our donor management system to help us keep you informed about our work and opportunities to support our mission.

If you choose to opt out of SMS messages by replying STOP, we will no longer send you text messages, but we may still retain your number for recordkeeping or other forms of communication unless you request full deletion.

We securely store this information and limit access to authorized personnel only.

7. Data Security

We take appropriate security measures to protect your mobile phone number, SMS consent records, and any related messaging data from unauthorized access, loss, misuse, or alteration. These safeguards include limiting access to authorized personnel and using secure platforms to manage text communications.

However, no method of data transmission or storage is completely secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute protection.

8. Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make material changes, we will notify you via email or through our website. Please review this page periodically to stay informed.

9. Contact Us

If you have any questions, concerns, or requests related to this Privacy Policy or how we handle your data, please contact us.