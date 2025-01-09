We are committed to protecting your privacy. This SMS Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, and protect your information specifically when you sign up to receive text messages (SMS) from us.
This policy applies only to information collected through our SMS/text messaging program.
We collect personal information directly from you when you sign up to receive text messages (SMS) from us, including:
We use your phone number and SMS opt-in information solely to:
We do not use your mobile number for promotional purposes unrelated to our mission, and we never sell or share your phone number with third parties for marketing
When you provide your phone number and opt in to receive text messages from our organization, you consent to receive recurring SMS communications related to our mission, programs, and events.
We respect your privacy and never sell or rent your personal information.
We may share your data only with:
All partners are required to protect your data and use it solely for the services they provide to us.
You have the right to:
To opt out of marketing messages:
We retain your mobile phone number and SMS opt-in information for as long as needed to support our ongoing nonprofit communications, such as future fundraising campaigns, event outreach, or program updates.
Your phone number may also be securely stored in our donor management system to help us keep you informed about our work and opportunities to support our mission.
If you choose to opt out of SMS messages by replying STOP, we will no longer send you text messages, but we may still retain your number for recordkeeping or other forms of communication unless you request full deletion.
We securely store this information and limit access to authorized personnel only.
We take appropriate security measures to protect your mobile phone number, SMS consent records, and any related messaging data from unauthorized access, loss, misuse, or alteration. These safeguards include limiting access to authorized personnel and using secure platforms to manage text communications.
However, no method of data transmission or storage is completely secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute protection.
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make material changes, we will notify you via email or through our website. Please review this page periodically to stay informed.
If you have any questions, concerns, or requests related to this Privacy Policy or how we handle your data, please contact us.