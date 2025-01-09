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Non Profit Impact Summit's Gather for Growth Logo

Thanks for visiting from Non Profit Impact Summit's Gather for Growth

Auctria's own Laurie Hochman, an invited speaker and fundraising expert, shares how to boost event income using smart tools and proven strategies.

Auctria shortlist 2024 badge on CapterraAuctria's Capterra Shortlist for Fundraising 2025Auctria is a top-rated Fundraising Software in Software Advice FrontRunners 2025Auctria is top-rated for Customer Support in Software AdviceAuctria is a category leader in GetApp's 2025 Fundraising Software rankingAuctria is a leader in Nonprofit Auction on G2
Try Auctria Free

Raise Money

Auctria has all the features you need to run the event and auction from start to finish.

  • Silent, Live, Online
  • Mobile Bidding
  • Tickets & Tables
  • Raffles
  • Paddle Raise
  • Sell & Recognize Sponsorships

Raise Awareness

Each event has its very own website. A gallery of templates to start with. Use a themed template or start with a core template and modify from there.

  • Brand the Website
  • Use Images and Video to Tell Your Story
  • Use Social Media
  • Use QR Code for Quick Access

Demos

Scheduled live webinar style demos with the opportunity for Q&A.

Mon, Nov 2nd, 2026 3:00 PM (UTC)
Tue, Nov 3rd, 2026 4:00 PM (UTC)
Thu, Nov 5th, 2026 2:30 PM (UTC)
Mon, Nov 9th, 2026 5:00 PM (UTC)
Thu, Nov 12th, 2026 6:00 PM (UTC)
Fri, Nov 13th, 2026 7:00 PM (UTC)
See more dates

Nonprofit Impact Summit's Gather for Growth

Strategies to ignite giving, create impact and build meaningful connection.

View slides in a new tab

Free Resources

Mega Guide

A comprehensive 28-page guide packed with strategies and tips to help you run successful fundraising events.

Procurement Letters

Procurement letter templates for requesting auction item donations from businesses and organizations.

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