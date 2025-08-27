Thank you!

Your document should open automatically in a new tab, if not you can use the link below.

What's Next?

Thank you!

You have successfuly signed up.

What's Next?
Auctria
AFP Icon

Charities shouldn't have to choose between Affordability and Features

You CAN have both, with Auctria!

Auctria shortlist 2024 badge on CapterraAuctria's Capterra Shortlist for Fundraising 2025Auctria is a top-rated Fundraising Software in Software Advice FrontRunners 2025Auctria is a category leader in GetApp's 2025 Fundraising Software rankingAuctria is a leader in Nonprofit Auction on G2
Try Auctria Free

Raise Money

Auctria has all the features you need to run the event and auction from start to finish.

  • Silent, Live, Online
  • Mobile Bidding
  • Tickets & Tables
  • Raffles
  • Sell & Recognize Sponsorships

Raise Awareness

Each event has its very own website. A gallery of templates to start with. Use a themed template or start with a core template and modify from there.

  • Brand the Website
  • Use Images and Video to Tell Your Story
  • Use Social Media
  • Use QR Code for Quick Access

Demos

Scheduled live webinar style demos with the opportunity for Q&A.

Wed, Aug 27th, 2025 4:00 PM (UTC)
Fri, Aug 29th, 2025 3:00 PM (UTC)
See more dates

Free Resources

Mega Guide

A comprehensive 28-page guide packed with strategies and tips to help you run successful fundraising events.

Procurement Letters

Procurement letter templates for requesting auction item donations from businesses and organizations.

Join Our Growing Auctria Community

Join our community for the latest fundraising tips, webinars, and resources — delivered straight to your inbox!
🎉 Bonus: Access our extensive donation request list!

Auctria in Action: See how it works

Copyright @ 2011 - 2025 by Auctria