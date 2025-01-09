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Auctria Session at Inspired Fundraising Retreat 2025

How to find the items people actually want
(and can't wait to bid on)

Auctria was proud to sponsor and present at
Inspired Fundraising Retreat 2025 by Sandy Rees - a virtual workshop that prepares fundraisers for the holiday season of giving.

Tools & Treasures: Find Auction Items That WOW

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Additional Resources

Procurement Basics for Success

Learn the fundamental strategies and best practices for successful auction item procurement.

How to Create Effective Auction Donation Request Letters

Master the art of writing compelling donation request letters that inspire generosity and support.

Mega Guide

A comprehensive 28-page guide packed with strategies and tips to help you run successful fundraising events.

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