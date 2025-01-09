Auctria Session at Inspired Fundraising Retreat 2025

Auctria was proud to sponsor and present at
Inspired Fundraising Retreat 2025 by Sandy Rees - a virtual workshop that prepares fundraisers for the holiday season of giving.
Learn the fundamental strategies and best practices for successful auction item procurement.
Master the art of writing compelling donation request letters that inspire generosity and support.
A comprehensive 28-page guide packed with strategies and tips to help you run successful fundraising events.
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