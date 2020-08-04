Auctria Mobile Bidding Application for Apple and Android

Mobile Bidding

Mobile bidding is here, it’s here! The mobile app for Auctria is here for all your mobile bidding needs. Summer 2020 Auctria refreshed the mobile app to perfectly along with your Auctria fundraising website.

Auctria has a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. The mobile app is intended for bidding for online auctions, virtual live auction and in-person events. Bidders will receive notifications on their device when they are outbid or win an item.

Downloading the app is optional, bidders can still use your event website on a desktop, laptop or browser such as Chrome, Safari or Bing.



Leave the paper behind!

Mobile Application Features

View auction catalog

Place bids

Place proxy bids

Receive notifications

Participate in Virtual Live bidding

When clicking from your mobile device this AUCTRIA MOBILE LINK will open the appropriate mobile app store.

Android

The Auctria mobile bidding app is available on the Google Play Store

Apple iOS

The Auctria mobile bidding app is available in Apple iTunes

Universal Link for Auctria's Mobile App

Share with universal link. This will automatically take the user to the appropriate app store or catalog.

Additional Resources

Here are some additional downloadable resources for sharing on flyers, auction catalog, social media or emails.