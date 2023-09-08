Auctria Updates September 2023

As the fall season approaches, so do some of the most highly anticipated galas and fundraising events of the year.

The Auctria Team spoke with a few organizations and an event planner to bring you tips and tricks to prepare for your next fundraiser.

We hope you are looking forward to the event season as much as we are!

FUNdraising for Community

In-person events always provide the opportunity for excitement and community. At their recent Spring Benefit, Almost Home, Inc learned just how engaging Games and Paddle Raises can be. Using technology to save time on administrative tasks, they could focus their energy on the event itself. This article will give you a behind-the-scenes look at how Almost Home Inc. put together their most successful event to date and strengthened their donor relationships.

Quilting for Community

What could be better than raising money to support not only your membership but your community? Blue Valley Quilters Guild does exactly that with the funds they raise. Ibby Rollert and Lynn Droege shared how they used Auctria to help them fulfill their mission. Running an online auction sounds easy, but what are all the things that made it a success?

Branded, easy to navigate website

An auction catalog that shows off the items

Maximum Bidding

Easily used/customizable donation opportunities

Hear from the Experts:

📋 "Build a solid plan before the event season…Start by looking at previous years' data and creating a solid revenue plan for the event."

Julianne Read, Director of Fundraising and Events of Kilbreath Events Tuesday Tips with Kilbreath Events

🔎 "You must know your audience to have a truly successful event. Know your guests; have conversations with your top donors to know what auction items they are interested in bidding on."

Angela Rundles, Founder of Rundles & Associates Tuesday Tips with Rundles & Associates

Ask Auctria!

Q: Can a QR Code be used for checkin?

A: Yes, you can scan QR Codes from the Participant check-in page. See our User Guide article for more information.