Auctria Unveils New Admin App for Android and Apple

January 28, 2025 — Auctria, the leading all-in-one fundraising event management platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new Auctria Admin App, now available for both Android and Apple devices. This latest update brings enhanced mobile functionality to streamline check-in and check-out PLUS in room purchases processes for fundraising events, making it faster and more efficient than ever.

Auctria Admin, is your event day mobile app: efficient, flexible, and convenient.

The Auctria Event Day Admin App gives event organizers complete control over guest check-in and check-out with just a tap on their mobile devices. The app provides an overview of fundraising events and offers administrators the ability to:

Quickly check guests in and out

Scan guest e-ticket QR code, to expedite check in

Tap to put a card on file*

Tap to securely process payments for lightning-fast checkout

Sell Tickets, Raffles, Sponsorships, and other Items directly from a mobile device

The Auctria Admin, Event Day App is your task-focused, on-the-go check-in and checkout and point-of-sales tool—right in your pocket.

for security this is tap only, not key in, for card numbers

The Event Day App even turns your device into a tap reader, dramatically speeding up both the check-in and check-out processes. That means happy donors, shorter lines, and more time for you to engage with the important people in the room, like sponsors and key supporters of your cause.

Simplify Your Event Night Sales

New for 2025, Auctria’s Admin App can now serve as a point-of-sale terminal to sell tickets, raffles, sponsorships, and other items available for sale to event participants directly from a mobile device.

This app is available on both Android and Apple, expanding on the previous Apple-only version that only supported checkout. Now, with full functionality for both platforms, Auctria ensures event organizers can streamline their fundraising events, no matter the device.

Gone are the days of needing card readers or swipers!

Effortless Setup for Auctria Account Holders

Using the Auctria Admin, Event Day App requires an active Auctria.com account, allowing organizers to tap into the full power of Auctria’s event management tools for seamless event execution. This ensures an intuitive and stress-free event experience, leaving more time to focus on building relationships with your donors and sponsors.

Complementary Auctria Bidding App Also Available

For events featuring auctions, Auctria’s Bidding App is also available to support fast, easy bidding in online auctions. While not required to use the Event Day Admin App, it enhances the auction experience, helping to drive more bids and maximize fundraising success.

For more information about the Auctria Event Day Admin App, the Auctria Bidding App, or to explore how Auctria can elevate your next fundraising event, visit Auctria.com.

About Auctria:

Since 2011, Auctria has been empowering nonprofits with its powerful yet easy-to-use platform that simplifies fundraising event management. From silent, live, and online auctions to ticket sales, raffles, and sponsorships, Auctria helps organizations raise more money while creating memorable experiences for supporters. This is another example of Auctria innovating!