Using Auctria (NEW reports) & Little Green Light's Flex Tool: Steward Donors for Long-Term Success

Your event fundraiser was a huge success—money raised, awareness increased, and your mission spotlighted! But the power of a great fundraiser doesn’t stop at the end of the night. Auctria makes it easy to turn that event energy into lasting donor relationships with seamless integration into Little Green Light (LGL), helping you raise money and awareness, while keeping supporters engaged for the long haul.

Raising Money and Raising Awareness: The Dual Power of Events

A well-executed event fundraiser does two critical things for your organization: it raises essential funds and raises awareness for your cause. Every bid, paddle raise, ticket purchase, and donation supports your mission financially, while the event itself educates attendees about your impact. With Auctria, you’ve already achieved this through mobile bidding, live auction excitement, and online engagement. But what happens next is key.

After the event, it’s crucial to turn this success into lasting relationships. You want to guide your donors from a single gift to a lifetime of support. Here’s where Auctria’s special LGL reports come into play.

Capture Event Success with Auctria’s LGL Reports

1. Transaction Export

Know Every Move Your Donors Made The Transaction Export gives you a deep dive into every bid, sale, and donation. Knowing which items your donors were most passionate about helps you tailor future communications. This report allows you to:

Personalize your thank-yous based on what supporters bought or bid on.

Identify high-value donors to engage with more targeted outreach.

Use item interests to shape future events or campaigns.

2. Account Export

Focus on Donor Totals for Long-Term Strategy. Account Export provides a high-level summary of your donors’ total contributions. This helps you instantly see who your key contributors are and who might need more attention.

With this info in LGL, you can:

Segment your donors by total giving and engagement.

Create more effective, tailored communication plans.

Steward donor relationships by knowing where they are in their giving journey.

Steward Donors with LGL: Take the Giving Journey to the Next Level

Integrating your event data into Little Green Light helps you transform one-time participants into long-term supporters.

Flex Importer tool is now live. The first step is to activate the Auctria "integration" in Integration Settings. Checking the box on that page exposes the Auctria Transactions template in our Flex Importer tool. Then, when you have an Auctria Transactions export, then import through the Flex Importer and select the Auctria Transactions template from the templates dropdown list. DONE!

A CRM like LGL helps you steward donors through every stage of the giving journey:

Start with Gratitude: Use the rich data from Auctria to send heartfelt, personalized thank-you messages that speak to your donors' specific contributions. Recognizing their support right away makes them feel appreciated.

Engage with Storytelling: event raised awareness, but now it’s time to deepen that connection. Use LGL to send follow-up emails, newsletters, and updates that tell the story of how their contribution is making a real difference.

Nurture Relationships: With LGL’s powerful contact management, you can keep donors in the loop with timely updates and invitations to future events. Keep communication flowing and make it easy for them to feel like part of your mission.

Encourage Future Giving: Use the data from Auctria to plan your next ask. Whether it’s for a new campaign, another event, or a year-end appeal, LGL helps you make your request based on past giving patterns, ensuring it resonates with your donors.

Why It Matters

Your event was about more than just raising money in the moment—it was about bringing people closer to your cause. By using Auctria’s seamless integration with Little Green Light, you’re not just collecting data, you’re collecting insights that fuel donor stewardship. This is the key to guiding your supporters on a meaningful, ongoing journey with your organization.

When your donors feel connected to your mission, they’re more likely to stick around, contribute again, and become lifelong champions for your cause. By raising both money and awareness, and then using the power of a CRM like LGL, you’re setting your organization up for long-term success.

Auctria + Little Green Light: Working in harmony to amplify your impact, strengthen donor bonds, and fuel lasting support for your cause.