Auctria to Showcase Auction Solutions at Benefit Auctioneers Summit 2024

Auctria will be in Coral Gables, FL – August 6, 2024 –

The Benefit Auctioneers Summit brings together top fundraising auction professionals to share best practices, network with industry peers, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies. Auctria is committed to supporting the auction community and empowering benefit auctioneers with the tools they need to succeed.

“We are thrilled to be a Silver Sponsor of the Benefit Auctioneers Summit", said Laurie Hochman, Director of Business Growth & Strategy at Auctria. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with passionate professionals who are dedicated to making a difference through fundraising auctions. We look forward to sharing our expertise and learning from the experts in the field.”

Supporting Professional Auctioneers: A Commitment to Excellence

At Auctria, we recognize the crucial role that professional auctioneers play in the success of fundraising events. From captivating audiences as emcees to driving donations as auctioneers and leading paddle raises, these professionals bring exceptional talent, energy, and expertise to the stage. Their work not only boosts the financial outcomes of fundraising events but also enhances the overall experience for attendees, creating memorable and impactful events.

Auctria is committed to supporting the professional growth and development of auctioneers. By sponsoring the Benefit Auctioneers Summit, we aim to provide these dedicated professionals with the resources and knowledge they need to excel. This summit offers a unique platform for auctioneers to learn about the latest trends, discover innovative tools, and refine their skills to better serve their clients and communities.

Why Auctria Believes in Supporting the Industry

Empowering Auctioneers: We believe that well-equipped auctioneers can significantly amplify the success of fundraising events. Our support ensures that auctioneers have access to the best practices and tools available.

Enhancing Impact: By investing in the professional development of auctioneers, we help amplify their ability to raise funds for numerous charitable causes, making a substantial impact on communities.

Fostering Innovation: The Benefit Auctioneers Summit is a breeding ground for new ideas and innovative approaches. Supporting this event aligns with Auctria's mission to continually improve and evolve the auction fundraising landscape.

Strengthening Networks: The summit provides a vital networking opportunity, allowing auctioneers to connect, share experiences, and build relationships that can lead to future collaborations and successes.

Join us at the Benefit Auctioneers Summit 2024 to learn from the best, connect with industry leaders, and take your benefit auction business to new heights.

About Auctria

Auctria is a comprehensive easy-to-use platform designed to streamline the entire auction process from start to finish. Since 2011, Auctria has been the go-to tool for organizations looking to raise money and awareness through efficient and effective event management. With features that cater to silent, live, and online auctions, ticketing, raffles, and more, Auctria helps fundraising teams maximize their impact and achieve their goals.

Contact Auctria for more information: email hello@auctria.com

NAA/BAS Summit information: Benefit Auction Summit - Coral Gables 2024