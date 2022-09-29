#GivingTuesday & Auctria, a perfect match

Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.

When: 1st Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the US), November 29th, 2022

Where: global

What: one common purpose, to celebrate and encourage giving

How: any charity can capitalize on Giving Tuesday with a bit of planning and promotion

As a current Auctria customer your charity can efficiently capitalize on this day of giving.

Get set-up now, and be ready for GivingTuesday spotlight to brighten your charity. Your own past supporters are the most likely to give future donations.

Your charity will need a website presence.

Auctria allows the user to create a website for each event. Make a new one now for Giving Tuesday.

Your charity will need the ability to collect funds.

Auctria credit card integration makes the collection process seamless.

Your charity will need provide a receipt to supporters.

Auctria can be used to send an email for online donations, and you can follow up with your own 'thank you' note.

Auto-create your #GivingTuesday event with Auctria

Sign in to your existing account and follow these instructions





Promote #GivingTuesday and your beloved cause

#GIVINGTUESDAY Marketing & Social

Re-Engage donors through email

Re-Engage donors through Facebook

Re-Engage donors through Twitter

Promote, post, share, tweet, email on all your favorite communication channels ensuring that cause is the one to be celebrated with generosity on #GivingTuesday.

Sample social media posts to get you started:

CHARITY is part of Giving Tuesday. Donations will help CHARITY [define mission]. Give from your heart!

GivingTuesday is soon. It’s a day for everyone, everywhere to GIVE. Will you please give to CHARITY NAME

Countdown to Giving Tuesday 24 hours. Thank you in advance for the donation to CHARITY.

Better together, CHARITY and GivingTuesday. Donate today!

Website Out of the Box

Creating a Giving Tuesday website with Auctria is easy and ready to go out-of-the-box. If you wish to nothing that's ok. The website is ready to go. Should you want to spend a few minutes more branding the page do so with our website editor tools. Here are few examples of organizations that did so. For the most part, they changed just a few images and branded with their colors.

Resources

For more information about Giving Tuesday check out GivingTuesday.org

Pinterest: Auctria #GivingTuesday Board

GivingTuesday ideas for schools, nonprofits, foundations, religious organizations, cities

GivingTuesday Resources such as sample emails, social media toolkit, sample press releases