Auctria Updates May 2024

As we approach the midpoint of the year, we want to express our gratitude to everyone who has chosen Auctria and trusted us to play a small role in their fundraising journey. It is our privilege to work with so many great organizations doing incredible work!

San Diego Gives

We are excited to announce Auctria was chosen as the preferred partner for San Diego Gives 2024! San Diego Gives is a special day of giving to ignite generosity, stimulate philanthropy, and foster a sustainable nonprofit sector across San Diego County.

Trendsetting at Auctria

At Auctria, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of fundraising technology; we are not just on trend but setting trends in the industry. Try our latest updates in Preview to see the upgrades coming this summer!

Financial tab to track money dynamics is a game-changer.

With all of your payment processor information, profit and loss statements, cash flow statements, and payouts for Stripe customers, it'll help you better manage your fundraising events.

Built-in website analytics, will empower you to track your website visitors, learn how they navigate your site, and understand the success of your marketing campaigns. By using these insights, you can improve your fundraising efforts and maximize the impact of your messaging.

Default terminology is adjustable to fit different event types. Auctria's roots were in fundraising auctions, but we have grown to support many fundraising events, and using the terms 'auction' and 'bidder' throughout the platform can be confusing. So, we have rolled out some optional terminology changes.

Our new release also includes AI Item Descriptions, Improved Filtering Options, and more! Discover how Auctria can help you take your fundraising events to the next level with our latest release. Learn More

Take Flight Fundraising Gala

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next event, look no further than Gig Harbor Academy's recent ‘Take Flight’ fundraising gala. It was a resounding success, filled with unique elements that made it truly inspiring! This year, they managed to raise significantly more than in previous years, with an impressive increase of nearly 30% in the amount raised. The event had an aviation-themed ambiance, complete with a stunning model plane backdrop and a signature cocktail, the "Aviator", making it an unforgettable experience. Let’s dive into a few things that made this year so successful:

✈️ A Memorable Guest Experience

📢 Enhanced Outreach

🎀 Diverse Auction Items

New Webinars with Auctria

