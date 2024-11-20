Auctria's Winter 2025 Release: Focused Modes & Enhancements

Auctria’s Winter 2025 Release:

[November 2025] — Auctria, the trusted leader in fundraising event and auction software, continues to deliver value and efficiency to nonprofit organizations with its Winter 2025 release. The latest features highlight Auctria’s commitment to empowering nonprofits with tools that make events easier to manage and more impactful.

The focus of this release is on Focused Modes, innovative dashboard views that streamline day-of-event activities and post-event reporting, helping nonprofits stay organized and maximize their impact at every stage.

The Winter 2025 update introduces Day-Of and Post-Event Dashboards, each carefully designed to simplify event workflows.

Day-Of Dashboard

This new view prioritizes the most-used tools for event-day activities, such as check-ins, paddle raises, and donation tracking. With everything readily accessible, your team can focus on delivering a seamless experience for attendees and donors.

Post-Event Dashboard

After the event, the Post-Event Dashboard provides a clear financial summary with drill-down capabilities, making reconciliation and reporting easier than ever. From income summaries to donation details, this view ensures that no data is overlooked.

Key Enhancements for Efficiency and Control

Auctria continues to innovate with additional updates that make managing events more efficient:

Paddle Raise Enhancements: Dedicated tools for tracking and reporting donations, with real-time updates for greater visibility.

Dedicated tools for tracking and reporting donations, with real-time updates for greater visibility. Dessert Dash Automation: Simplify setup and activity recording for this popular fundraising activity.

Simplify setup and activity recording for this popular fundraising activity. Streamlined Check-In: Condensed views and faster edits reduce bottlenecks and improve attendee management.

Condensed views and faster edits reduce bottlenecks and improve attendee management. Unified Settings Page: A single, searchable location for all event settings ensures quick access to key configurations.

A single, searchable location for all event settings ensures quick access to key configurations. Focus Mode: Hide page banners and sidebars to maximize space for the tasks that matter most.

Why Auctria Stands Out in the Nonprofit Tech Stack

Auctria’s approach to feature development is rooted in collaboration with its users, ensuring every improvement reflects the real needs of nonprofit organizations. By prioritizing tools that save time and reduce complexity, Auctria continues to strengthen its position as an invaluable part of any nonprofit’s technology stack.

“At Auctria, we believe that innovation isn’t just about adding features—it’s about delivering meaningful improvements that help organizations achieve their mission more effectively,” said [Spokesperson Name], Director of Business Growth and Strategy. “The Winter 2025 release exemplifies this commitment, giving nonprofits tools that make fundraising events smoother, more efficient, and ultimately more successful.”

Available Now: Your Feedback Matters

The Winter 2025 features are available now in preview mode, allowing users to explore and provide feedback before the full rollout. Simply click the “Winter 2025 Preview Release” banner in your Auctria dashboard to test these tools with live event data. You can switch back to the current version anytime.

About Auctria

Auctria is a full-featured auction and fundraising event platform, trusted by nonprofits, schools, and community organizations since 2011. With over $1 billion raised by its users, Auctria continues to lead the way in making fundraising simple, efficient, and impactful.

For more information, visit Auctria.com.