Auctria is going to AFP ICON 2024!

Auctria is going to ICON

Auctria is going to the Association for Fundraising Professionals conference (AFP ICON 2024). Will we see you there?

Auctria believes charities don't have to choose between affordability and features. You CAN have both, with Auctria!

Come visit Auctria to see our latest solutions for live, silent, and paper auctions, ticket and sponsorship sales, donations, custom event websites and many more!!

Discover the power of Auctria for your chance to win big!

At the Auctria booth we will be running a demo event where you can use Auctria dollars for fun! Use the Auctria dollars for real chances to win real prizes! Raffle prize | $250 for your charity of choice & stunning jewelry set, donated by Jewels With a Purpose

Stopy by and see Laurie, Rob & Tracy at the Auctria booth

About Auctria

Auctria is a comprehensive easy-to-use platform designed to streamline the entire auction process from start to finish. Since 2011, Auctria has been the go-to tool for organizations looking to raise money and awareness through efficient and effective event management. With features that cater to silent, live, and online auctions, ticketing, raffles, and more, Auctria helps fundraising teams maximize their impact and achieve their goals.

Contact Auctria for more information: email hello@auctria.com