Auctria Updates January 2024

New Auctria Features:

Built-in Health Check : ensure your event is configured for success. Auctria Health Checks are a helpful tool designed to check that everything is set up correctly and avoid any unexpected issues. We've included action links for each problem, making it easy to take the necessary steps. We want to make sure that your event is as stress-free and seamless as possible. Learn how Health Checks can help you: Auction Health Checks | Auctria

Ticket Hub: dedicated guests' space to manage tickets. Streamline your next ticketed event with Auctria’s latest updates. Now, with your E-Ticket and Ticket Statement emails, you can “Add to Apple Wallet” or “Add to Google Wallet'' with a click of a button. The powerful “Ticket Hub” will set your ticket purchasers and sponsors up for success with an easy-to-access page to update all of their guest details. Watch our Tickets Video for more information.

Bingo Boost at the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County

Auctria recently had the privilege of speaking with Michelle Spencer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County (BGCWC). The club has a distinctive approach to fundraising focused on involving its community and highlighting its mission. They seized the opportunity to organize a themed and entertaining evening of Bingo (and so much more) that effectively united their community.

Here are some tips they gave for success:

😄 Make it fun: They added crowd-pleasers: Dessert Auction, Door Prizes and Raffles!

🔎 Know Your Audience: The Oktoberfest-themed Bingo event had spirited music, and mouth-watering food, that engaged attendees

📝 Plan ahead: Auctria + Early Planning = Event Success

Read the full article here

Ask Auctria!

Can we use Auctria for texting?

A: The good news is all of Auctria's paid licenses (in

the US and Canada) include texting, and it only

takes 1 click to enable Standard Texting! For most

organizations, Standard Texting is a great fit. All

system-generated text notifications, including

bidding updates, registration confirmations, check-

in notifications, and item won alerts are supported

Bidders can reply to outbid notifications to place

their next bid by text.

If you would like to send custom texts, you would

need Advanced Texting. Advanced Texting is

available to 501(c)3's in the United States and for

any organization in Canada. US organizations will

need to submit a profile which has to go through a

regulatory vetting process.

Read more to see which option is best for your organization:

Standard And Advanced Texting