Boost Auction Revenue with Workplace Giving & Sponsorships

Charity auctions are a powerful way for nonprofits to raise funds and engage supporters. Whether live, silent, or online, auctions generate excitement, encourage friendly competition, and create meaningful donor experiences. But what if you could take your auction revenue to the next level?

By leveraging workplace giving programs and corporate sponsorships, nonprofits can maximize auction success, secure additional funding, and deepen donor engagement. In this guide, we’ll explore how to boost auction revenue through sponsorships, in-kind donations, matching gifts, volunteer grants, and more.

Corporate sponsorships are one of the best ways to increase auction revenue while engaging businesses that want to support your mission. After all, companies benefit from sponsorships through brand visibility, positive PR, and employee engagement opportunities. It’s a win-win!

Here’s How to Attract Corporate Sponsors for Your Auction:

Offer Multiple Sponsorship Levels – Create tiered sponsorship packages with benefits like logo placement, event mentions, and VIP tickets.

– Create tiered sponsorship packages with benefits like logo placement, event mentions, and VIP tickets. Recognize Sponsors at the Event – Acknowledge sponsors in your auction catalog, website, and live event presentations.

– Acknowledge sponsors in your auction catalog, website, and live event presentations. Align Sponsorships with Corporate Goals – If a company prioritizes employee engagement, offer them opportunities to contribute through matching gifts, volunteerism, or in-kind donations.

By securing corporate sponsorships, nonprofits can offset event costs and increase overall revenue, ensuring more funds go toward their mission.

2. Promote In-Kind Donations from Businesses

In-kind donations (or non-monetary gifts) help reduce event expenses and attract more bidders. Fortunately, many companies are eager to support nonprofits by donating auction items such as gift cards, products, and experiences.

Here’s How to Secure In-Kind Auction Donations for Your Upcoming Auction:

Reach Out to Local Businesses – Restaurants, spas, retail stores, and entertainment venues often donate auction items in exchange for exposure.

Leverage Corporate Volunteer Groups – Employees who volunteer may have access to donation programs at their companies.

– Employees who volunteer may have access to donation programs at their companies. Recognize In-Kind Donors Publicly – Show appreciation for corporate donors on social media, auction programs, and during the event.

All in all, a strong in-kind donation strategy ensures your auction has high-value items while keeping costs low.

Top tip: These Auction Donation Request templates can help kick off your efforts!

3. Promote Matching Gift Opportunities for Auction Donations

Many companies offer matching gift programs, where they match their employees’ charitable donations. While donors often submit matching gifts for direct contributions, many don’t realize their auction donations may also be eligible.

Here’s How to Incorporate Matching Gifts into Your Auction:

Educate Donors on Matching Gifts – Include matching gift information on your auction website, bid sheets, and event materials.

– Include matching gift information on your auction website, bid sheets, and event materials. Use a Matching Gift Search Tool – Platforms like Double the Donation allow donors to quickly check if their employer will match their gift.

– Platforms like Double the Donation allow donors to quickly check if their employer will match their gift. Encourage Post-Auction Matching Gift Submissions – Send follow-up emails reminding participants to check their matching gift eligibility for auction purchases.

By making it easy for donors to submit matches, nonprofits can double their auction revenue without requiring additional bids!

4. Leverage Volunteer Grants to Boost Auction Impact

Many companies offer volunteer grant programs, where they provide donations when employees volunteer with a nonprofit. These grants can be a great way to generate additional revenue from volunteers who help with your auction.

Here’s How to Maximize Volunteer Grants for Your Auction:

Encourage Corporate Teams to Volunteer – Ask local companies if their employees can help set up, run, or close out the auction.

– Ask local companies if their employees can help set up, run, or close out the auction. Identify Volunteer Grant-Eligible Participants – Use a volunteer grant database to check if volunteers’ employers offer grants.

– Use a volunteer grant database to check if volunteers’ employers offer grants. Follow Up After the Event – Send personalized emails to volunteers with instructions on submitting their hours for grants.

Turning volunteerism into financial support ensures your nonprofit maximizes revenue while strengthening relationships with corporate partners. Don’t miss out by letting the opportunities slip through the cracks!

By integrating workplace giving programs, corporate sponsorships, and more into your auction strategy, your nonprofit can increase revenue, engage corporate partners, and inspire long-term donor support. You don’t want to miss out on these opportunities!