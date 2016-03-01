Types of Auction Fundraisers: Silent, Live, Online

Charity auctions provide a fun and interactive way to fundraise

Philanthropy is easy when goods, services and experiences are attractive and easy to bid on. Three types of auctions prevail; silent, live and online. When used stand-alone or in combination being organized is the key to success. The bidding process itself lends energy and entertainment for the event whether online, silent or live.

Auctria makes silent, live and online auctions powerful. Features galore organize the entire auction process from the first day of procurement to the last bidder receipt and everything in between.

Three types of fundraising auctions are Silent, Live & Online.

SILENT auction is conducted at a location and bidding is silent.

Each attendee is assigned a bidder number, uses that record a bid on bid sheet and therefore retains anonymity. Each auction item has a bid sheet placed in front of the goods and/or a display page. Donors bid silently on bid sheets until a set time. When time is called the bid sheets are collected and the highest bidder is the winner.

LIVE auction is conducted by an emcee or auctioneer at an event.

Live auction tends to be pragmatic useful for larger ticket items. Multiple bidders will need have interest in the auction item to encourage the back and forth bidding activity. Live auctions do well when kept to no more than one hour.

ONLINE auctions can reach a much broader audience.

Online auctions add a layer of flexibility for both the auction itself and the the participants. Similar to traditional silent auctions there is a start time, end time, and the bidding process takes place in between but completely web based.

MULTIPLE AUCTIONS TYPES CAN BE COMBINED

Using multiple auction types can also lead to success.

An ONLINE auction can be an appetizer to an upcoming event. An event based auction can include both SILENT and LIVE. No matter what combination or hybrid of auctions are used Auctria makes fundraising easy!

There are pros and cons to each. Read more!