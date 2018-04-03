Themed Auction Fundraisers Make More Money
There are so many ordinary fundraising events. How do we get people to show up? This is a common question we receive at Auctria. Auctions themes can be money magnets! ** People that are having fun spend more time and money at auction fundraisers.**
Be Bold
Make your auction stand out with a theme. Use a creative theme to make your event extraordinary. Fundraising FUN and an auction is a perfect pairing! Reach your target audience early and regularly encourage engagement and sharing. Brand all auction communications around the theme to drive drama and create a frenzy. On social networks, create logos, photos, and videos that promote the fun in the FUNdraising event.
Be Strategic
Be strategic and don’t go overboard. Invest just enough to raise a buzz, but not too much to cut into the total dividends. Matching the digital branding with the theme to attract attention will show commitment to the theme and forecast the future fun to be had at the event.
What is the best way to theme an auction for the most return on the investment?
We asked Stephen Kilbreath about whether theme auctions/galas make more money?
In his experience, the answer is YES, if the crowd participates in your theme.
“Wearing a costume, or specialty clothing to an event is a lot of fun! When your guests get into it they will have more fun, and spend more money! Themes aren’t just for schools anymore. I have done plenty of theme/costume events for non-school auctions. Recently, an auction I organized for a school was based on the Rock N’ Roll theme, and it was AWESOME! We aren’t talking 60s or even 70s, and not current. We were talking 80s hair bands! We had so much fun, and incorporated a lot of music into the event, which got people singing and dancing, and most importantly spending money! We made 347% of live auction value.”
Here are a few images from Stephen's auctions with fun themes. For more inspiration view the entire gallery of auction fundraising themes. Stephen’s Favorite Standard Themes for Auction:
- Under The Big Top / Carnival
- 80’s Night / 80’s Movie Night / 80’s Music Night
- Disco Night / 70’s Night
- Tailgate / Sports / Golf / Your Favorite Jersey
- Rock N’ Roll
- Monopoly
- Havana Nights / Cuban Theme
- Great Gatsby / Roaring 20’s / Speakeasy
- Black & White
- Masquerade / Mardi Gras
- Country Night / Blue Jeans & Boots
- Oscar Night / Red Carpet / Lights, Camera, Auction!
- Hawaiian / Luau
- Poker Night
- Wine & Cheese
Stephen’s Extraordinary Themes for Auction:
- Safari
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Superhero / Heroes & Villains
- Willy Wonka
- Hogwarts / Narnia
- James Bond / Casino Royale
- Rio / Paris / Arabian Nights / Venice / Italian / India
- Dr. Seuss
- Wizard Of Oz
- Around The World In 80 Days
- Medieval Feast / Game Of Thrones
- Under The Sea
- Winter Wonderland
- Broadway
- Disney / Pirates Of The Caribbean
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Storybook
- NASCAR
- Fashion Show
Be Unique
Priceless & One-of-a-Kind Auction. What in your community is special? How can you make the ordinary priceless? This can take on the entire theme of the event or a few special items. Including one-of-a-kind items for the auction makes the final bids soar. Unique auction items can be a dynamic way to increase overall charity awareness in addition to the auction.
Here are some fun auction fundraisers that have been in the news:
Christmas Tree Auction Is Dazzling Event for Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst
Mango season's first tray sold for $22,000 at Brisbane Markets
Decorated pumpkins auctioned from The Miracle League of Grand Island & WNY
Headed to the Scrap Heap, Fundraising Sign Auction 'just snowballed'
Power or the Purse- Happiness is a New Handbag
Special thanks to Stephen Kilbreath, Auctions & Events. Stephen’s insight is based upon real life experiences as a professional auctioneer fundraiser helping groups for over 20 years meet their goals. Stephen is fun fundraising auctioneer who comes staffed with his team of Night-Of Manager, Recorder, and Spotter. If you want to learn more visit their website or follow him on Facebook.