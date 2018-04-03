Themed Auction Fundraisers Make More Money

There are so many ordinary fundraising events. How do we get people to show up? This is a common question we receive at Auctria. Auctions themes can be money magnets! ** People that are having fun spend more time and money at auction fundraisers.**

Be Bold

Make your auction stand out with a theme. Use a creative theme to make your event extraordinary. Fundraising FUN and an auction is a perfect pairing! Reach your target audience early and regularly encourage engagement and sharing. Brand all auction communications around the theme to drive drama and create a frenzy. On social networks, create logos, photos, and videos that promote the fun in the FUNdraising event.

Be Strategic

Be strategic and don’t go overboard. Invest just enough to raise a buzz, but not too much to cut into the total dividends. Matching the digital branding with the theme to attract attention will show commitment to the theme and forecast the future fun to be had at the event.

What is the best way to theme an auction for the most return on the investment?

We asked Stephen Kilbreath about whether theme auctions/galas make more money?

In his experience, the answer is YES, if the crowd participates in your theme.

“Wearing a costume, or specialty clothing to an event is a lot of fun! When your guests get into it they will have more fun, and spend more money! Themes aren’t just for schools anymore. I have done plenty of theme/costume events for non-school auctions. Recently, an auction I organized for a school was based on the Rock N’ Roll theme, and it was AWESOME! We aren’t talking 60s or even 70s, and not current. We were talking 80s hair bands! We had so much fun, and incorporated a lot of music into the event, which got people singing and dancing, and most importantly spending money! We made 347% of live auction value.”

Here are a few images from Stephen's auctions with fun themes. For more inspiration view the entire gallery of auction fundraising themes. Stephen’s Favorite Standard Themes for Auction:

Under The Big Top / Carnival

80’s Night / 80’s Movie Night / 80’s Music Night

Disco Night / 70’s Night

Tailgate / Sports / Golf / Your Favorite Jersey

Rock N’ Roll

Monopoly

Havana Nights / Cuban Theme

Great Gatsby / Roaring 20’s / Speakeasy

Black & White

Masquerade / Mardi Gras

Country Night / Blue Jeans & Boots

Oscar Night / Red Carpet / Lights, Camera, Auction!

Hawaiian / Luau

Poker Night

Wine & Cheese

Stephen’s Extraordinary Themes for Auction:

Safari

It’s A Wonderful Life

Superhero / Heroes & Villains

Willy Wonka

Hogwarts / Narnia

James Bond / Casino Royale

Rio / Paris / Arabian Nights / Venice / Italian / India

Dr. Seuss

Wizard Of Oz

Around The World In 80 Days

Medieval Feast / Game Of Thrones

Under The Sea

Winter Wonderland

Broadway

Disney / Pirates Of The Caribbean

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Storybook

NASCAR

Fashion Show

Be Unique

Priceless & One-of-a-Kind Auction. What in your community is special? How can you make the ordinary priceless? This can take on the entire theme of the event or a few special items. Including one-of-a-kind items for the auction makes the final bids soar. Unique auction items can be a dynamic way to increase overall charity awareness in addition to the auction.

Here are some fun auction fundraisers that have been in the news:

Christmas Tree Auction Is Dazzling Event for Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst

Mango season's first tray sold for $22,000 at Brisbane Markets

Decorated pumpkins auctioned from The Miracle League of Grand Island & WNY

Headed to the Scrap Heap, Fundraising Sign Auction 'just snowballed'

Power or the Purse- Happiness is a New Handbag

If you are looking for a powerful online tool that can help organize the most efficient and effective fundraisers, contact Auctria today. We can also help with the most efficient and innovative auction themes!

Special thanks to Stephen Kilbreath, Auctions & Events. Stephen’s insight is based upon real life experiences as a professional auctioneer fundraiser helping groups for over 20 years meet their goals. Stephen is fun fundraising auctioneer who comes staffed with his team of Night-Of Manager, Recorder, and Spotter. If you want to learn more visit their website or follow him on Facebook.