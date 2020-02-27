Nurture Fundraising Activity Year Round

Scramble for Sight is an annual golf tournament, dinner and auction that has been running annually for twenty years. Scott Burt & Sherri Kroonenberg have been chairing the event since it’s inception. In that time the money raised has gone directly into research to fight blindness. Scott is happy to proclaim “We are winning”. The very first genetic treatment approved by the FDA was because of research funded by the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Vision can be restored with one injection in each eye for patients suffering blindness due to a particular gene mutation. The fight is not over though, there are still many retinal degenerative diseases that still need to be cured.

The Scramble for Sight golf tournament is a one-day event starting with golfer registration, exciting tournament activities on the course then coming together for an open air dinner, silent & live auction. In 20 years the event has raised over two million dollars and even more exciting the millions has been used to fund research, treatments and cures for blindness.

With all this fundraising success Scott’s best tip for event fundraising is short on explanation but long on implementation. Nurture ALL participants in the golf tournament, doing so will multiply the efforts and amplify the message.

Golfers Beget Golfers

Start with a great venue, fun agenda, good food and top it off with a beautiful open-air dinner auction with meaningful presentation. Golfers and event goers that joined the event are most likely to return next year if:

It’s fun You invite them with plenty of lead time

Make the event fun with a spectacular location. Scramble for Sight has chosen Arrowhead Golf Club for its attraction and superior views and hospitality. This course has provided Scramble for Sight the ability to attract and retain golfers year over year. The tournament includes day-long activities with kegs along the course, longest drive contents, hole-in-one contest and the popular golf ball cannon shot.

Two notes on sponsorships, the Scramble for Sight succeeds by tapping into marketing, not philanthropy, budgets. As such, having key sponsors and high-ranking participants makes it easier to then get follow-on sponsors that want to market to and with that audience. This is key.

Sponsorship for an event is just the beginning. Nurture the relationship for long term commitment and future donation considerations.

It’s not just about getting the sponsor to write a check, it’s about creating a true partnership where sponsors feel as if they are getting something out of the investment. Tell the sponsor about the potential audience and how the sponsor will be recognized. Sponsors that feel they are well treated will be repeat sponsors and tell others!

A marquee sponsor can provide so much more than just funding. A local or national recognized name bring an additional level of goodwill. It’s okay to ask the elite sponsors for help in helping network with other potential sponsors. When one business sees another in the spotlight, helping a great cause year after year this begets attention and additional sponsors.

Watch this short, but compelling video on the SFS event!

About Foundation Fighting Blindness

The urgent mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research that will provide preventions, treatments and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. The Foundation is a beacon for those affected by these blinding diseases.

The Foundation Fighting Blindness was established in 1971 by a passionate group of individuals driven to find treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases that were affecting themselves or loved ones. At the time, very little was known about these devastating retinal degenerative diseases that lead to blindness.

Today, the Foundation is the world’s leading private source for inherited retinal disease research funding. The Foundation is committed to driving research until the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases is eradicated.

