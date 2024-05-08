Auctria

[external panel] Event Innovation: New Ideas for Your Next Fundraising Event

Wed, May 8th, 2024 7:00 PM (UTC)
Let's dive into creative strategies that breathe new life into your fundraising events! Discover why reimagining events is crucial in today's dynamic fundraising landscape, and gain valuable perspectives from our panel of superstars.
Copyright @ 2011 - 2025 by Auctria