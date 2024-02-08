Auction Timelines & Checklists & User Training PDFs

Planning and preparation are vital to a successful auction. An organized auction is successful auction. Auctria's best practices timeline and checklist will help keep the auction on track. Download and share with your entire auction team today.

Auction Planning Timeline & Checklist with an event

This printable gives you step by step action plans to set up, plan and run the event and auction fundraiser for an in person event.

WITH an event (gala, silent & live auction)

Auction Planning Timeline & Checklist online only

This printable gives you step by step action plans to set up, plan and run the event and auction fundraiser for an online only auction.

WITHOUT an event (online only)

General Event Planning

While we can't identify all of the details you’ll need to think about, since much of it will depend on the type of event you are holding, we can suggest some best practices that are important to follow for any event.

The Ultimate Party-Planning Checklist

Complete Event Planning Guide has two sections:

Auctria Printable User Training Guides

Although there are may ways to do things in Auctria these printable PDFs cover the most straightforward and typical Check in and Checkout experiences.

Printable PDF Auctria Check-in (basic)

Printable PDF Auctria Check-in (advanced)

Printable PDF Auctria Checkout Instructions

If you want hands on 1:1 training Auctria Assist may be right for you.