Auction Teamwork: Roles & Tasks

Auction Teamwork: Blueprint for Roles and Tasks

Auction teams are a great way to include all types of volunteers. Diverse skills of the volunteers only enhance the outcome of the fundraiser. Consider splitting or combining duties depending upon the number and type of volunteers that step forward.

Communication is the key to successful teaming

Auctria coordinates the team activities and communications! With online real time data input the team is always up-to-date and current. Use Auctria as the homebase for the entire event, start to finish. Auctria seamlessly allows for procurement database tracking, printing. Run the entire auction operations from Auctria, then closeout, collect, and thank all the donors and bidders.

Auction Committee

Establish goals

Map out overall process

Define bidding audience

Refine donor targets

Recruit volunteers

Event Team

Coordinate venue

Define theme

Enlist keynote speaker

Book entertainment

Space planning

Vendor selection and management

set-up & breakdown

auction presentation

Procurement Team

Create donation request letter

Secure donations

Track donations

Create auction documents

Follow-up thank you letters to donors

Auction Data Team

Establish consistent pricing

Establish starting bids & buy-it-now pricing

Manager bidder assignment

Manage auction item details and bid sheets

Manage item details

Oversee printouts, bid sheets, catalog & display pages

Manage auction close-out

Marketing Team

Promote the event

Promote online, silent and live auction

Promote online catalog to encourage early bidder registration, and/or proxy bidding

Sell event tickets and raffle tickets

Capitalize on public relations and social media

Auction Timeline