Unlock Event Success: Master the Art of Sponsorship Synergy

In this high-impact session, sponsorship strategist Alex Durant breaks down how to stop begging for scraps and start building partnerships that actually make sense.
Event organizers will learn:
The Brand Rub Advantage: How aligning your event's brand with the right sponsors creates a powerful synergy that elevates both parties.
Sponsorship Real Estate: Uncovering hidden sponsorship opportunities within your event that go far beyond signage and logo placement.
Crafting Compelling Proposals: Mastering the art of creating detailed sponsorship proposals and contracts that clearly define deliverables and expectations, ensuring a win-win for everyone involved.
Building Lasting Relationships: Strategies for effective sponsor communication throughout the event lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-event follow-up, fostering long-term partnerships and repeat sponsorships.
The Power of Gratitude: Recognizing the importance of genuine thank-you gestures and comprehensive recaps that showcase the impact of sponsor involvement, leading to increased satisfaction and renewed commitment
Stay for the live Q+A session with Alex Durant after the presentation
In 2005, Alex founded Durant Consulting Inc. (DCI) with a focus on providing comprehensive auction solutions for nonprofit organizations. The scope expanded in 2008 to include Sponsor Management services, starting with the prestigious Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. Since then, DCI has overseen sponsor fulfillment and advancement for brands, facilitating sponsorship fees exceeding $22 million. For over 15 years, Alex Durant has been the silent force behind some of America's most celebrated festivals, working her magic with sponsors. Renowned for her "concierge service" and uncanny attention to detail, she's earned rave reviews from both festival organizers and the brands they support. In addition to Sponsor Management, Durant Consulting Inc. works closely with clients to craft event sponsorship proposals and to streamline all sponsor communication.
Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for auctions and events raising over one billion dollars.
“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”