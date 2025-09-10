Unlock Event Success: Master the Art of Sponsorship Synergy

In this high-impact session, sponsorship strategist Alex Durant breaks down how to stop begging for scraps and start building partnerships that actually make sense.

Event organizers will learn:

The Brand Rub Advantage: How aligning your event's brand with the right sponsors creates a powerful synergy that elevates both parties.

Sponsorship Real Estate: Uncovering hidden sponsorship opportunities within your event that go far beyond signage and logo placement.

Crafting Compelling Proposals: Mastering the art of creating detailed sponsorship proposals and contracts that clearly define deliverables and expectations, ensuring a win-win for everyone involved.

Building Lasting Relationships: Strategies for effective sponsor communication throughout the event lifecycle, from initial outreach to post-event follow-up, fostering long-term partnerships and repeat sponsorships.

The Power of Gratitude: Recognizing the importance of genuine thank-you gestures and comprehensive recaps that showcase the impact of sponsor involvement, leading to increased satisfaction and renewed commitment

Stay for the live Q+A session with Alex Durant after the presentation