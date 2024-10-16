Transforming Event Attendees into Lifelong Donors: Insights from Claire Axelrad

Take your event fundraising from a single event to lifelong donors.

Think in terms of next, depending on where your event attendees are along the relationship continuum.

Some attendees may just be connecting with you for the first time. Your next goal with them is to get them more interested and involved.

Other attendees will already be very involved with you (e.g. as donors, volunteers, or consumers). Your next goal with them is to get them to invest. Or to invest even more passionately than they’ve done up to this point.

Get your event attendees to think in terms of next too. Claire will show you how!