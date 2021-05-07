The Basics: Building & Branding the Event Website with Auctria May 7th
Friday, May 7th, 2021 5:00pm UTC
Website out of the box or modified, small changes = big impact! We will be creating a website and showing you all the steps along the way. Watch this so you too can make a big impact.
- Choose template & address
- Drag, drop, edit
- Banner image, website colors
- Menu bar color & alignment
- Manage pages, menu bar view
Laurie Hochman
Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for over 50,000 auctions and events raising over $500 million.
“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”
Tracy Peterkins
Auctria support team and user education specialist.