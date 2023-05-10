Learn More
Summer Fundraising is HOT with Auctria
Summer Fundraising is HOT with Auctria
Wed, May 10th, 2023 5:00 PM
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Auctria's Unique Events
Auctria's Public Events Page
[User Guide] Peer-2-peer
[User Guide] QR Code Usage
How to get a QR Code
[webinar] How to Leverage Your Email List, even if it's tiny!
[webinar] Get $10K in monthly Google Ad Grants FOR FREE. Instructions included
[case study] 3 Part Virtual Event Fundraising Plan: Communication, Charcuterie and Donations