Soaring Bids and Crushing Goals! Fall 2023 Event Fundraising with Auctria
webinars
Soaring Bids and Crushing Goals! Fall 2023 Event Fundraising with Auctria
Fri, Sep 8th, 2023 5:00 PM (UTC)
Using Auctria's Features to streamline tickets, tables, check in and collections + more
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Auctria's Admin App
[video] Tickets
[video] Sponsorships
Items as Scheduled Events
Credit Card Readers & Swipers
E-Ticket Check in with a QR Code
